BMS Chorus shines in "Changed For Good" Spring Concert Published 8:30 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Tuesday evening, the Bainbridge Middle School (BMS) Chorus hosted its annual Spring Concert at the Bainbridge High School (BHS) Performing Arts Center.

Featuring 6th through 8th grade students and select high school chorus members, the performance was conducted by Connor Griffith, BMS Chorus Teacher, under the theme “Changed For Good.” The theme explored personal growth and transformation, reflecting the changes people experience within themselves and in nature.

The evening’s program included an inspiring selection of songs, such as “When I Grow Up” from Matilda the Musical, “I Sing Because I’m Happy” based on the hymn His Eye Is On The Sparrow, “Man in the Mirror” by Michael Jackson, “The Moon” by Andy Beck, “Show Yourself” from Frozen 2, “Seasons” by Ola Gjeilo, “Feel Good” by L. Craig Tyson and Leonard Scott, “Never Grow Up” by Taylor Swift, “Slipping Through My Fingers” by ABBA, and “For Good” from Wicked.

Since January, students had been diligently rehearsing in two groups per grade, practicing 45 minutes daily to prepare for the concert. The performance conveyed the importance of change, highlighting how, despite being intimidating or even frightening, transformation is necessary and ultimately a positive part of life.

Griffith captured the essence of the evening with a quote by Stephen Schwartz: “Who can say if I’ve been changed for the better, but because I knew you, I have been changed for good.”