Published 1:32 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

We regret to announce the passing of Mr. Ottis Lee (Cowboy) Boyett, age 67, of Bainbridge, Georgia. “Cowboy” passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

Services for Mr. Boyett will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 276 Mt. Olive Baptist Church Road, Bainbridge, Ga. His son, Pastor Josh Boyett, and Rev. Todd Gainous will officiate. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Church Cemetery. Brian Hamby, Cecil Griner, Jimmy Johnson, Rudolph Boyett, Michael Connell, Chris Williams, Dustin McMillian, and Chris Humphries will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the Cadwell Chapel of Cox-Ivey Funeral Home from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Friday. May 2.

“Cowboy” was born August 30, 1957, in Donalsonville, Georgia to Arthur Lee Boyett and Lunette Adams Boyett. He was a truck driver by trade and enjoyed his work. First and foremost, he loved his Lord and loved helping people. A member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, he was always ready to help with the upkeep and the mission of the church. Horses and rodeos brought him great enjoyment. He loved to watch Westerns and work at playing the guitar. He had a sense of humor and could be very funny. “Cowboy” was all about his family and loved them dearly. A man of faith and family, “Cowboy” Boyett will be deeply missed.

Ottis Lee Boyett is survived by his wife of 46 years, Tina Jones Boyett of Bainbridge; children, Lee Boyett (Stephanie McMillian) of Colquitt, Georgia, Josh Boyett (Lindsay) of Statesboro, Georgia, Paul Boyett of Carthage, Tennessee, and Christie Boyett Brewer of Bainbridge, Georgia; brother, Rudolph Boyett (Belinda) of Hahira, Georgia; sister, Reba Mobley of Bainbridge; grandchildren, Leahbeth Boyett, Cailyn Boyett, Peyton Boyett, Collin Rollins, Brady Boyett, Emmalee Boyett, Aubrey Smith, Gloria Smith, Hazel Smith, Hunter Boyett, and Addy Kay Boyett; nieces, Grace Mobley and Tabitha Blevins; and nephews, Noah Mobley, Michael Boyett, and Jonathan Brasher.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 55, Bainbridge, Georgia 39818.

Online condolences may be sent at www.coxiveyfuneralhome.com. Cox-Ivey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.