Eight Bainbridge soccer players taking part in the 229 All-Star Game Published 1:49 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

The fourth annual 229 All-Star team event, hosted by the Thomasville Area Soccer Association (TASA), is set for May 12, 2025. This special game will bring together talented soccer players from eight local high schools, offering them a final opportunity to compete and, for some, showcase their skills in front of college recruiters.

Junior Lydia Bentley, senior Addison Hill, Abigail Holley, and Emma Ryan Shirley will represent the Ladycats. Junior Eduardo Miranda Jr., Ole Ramos, Henry Vanstone, and senior Jaden Pearson will represent the Bearcats.

The girls’ match will begin at 6:00 p.m. at Thomas County Middle School Stadium Field, and the boys’ match begins at 7:30 p.m.