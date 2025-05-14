A-1 Industries shares innovation at Rotary Luncheon Published 10:10 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Last Tuesday, Rotary held its weekly luncheon at the Kirbo Center, featuring guest speakers Bob Lamb and Jason Sawyer from A-1 Industries.

Lamb began the presentation by introducing the background of A-1 Industries, explaining that the company is a premier building component provider in the Southeastern United States, setting industry standards since 1977. He then outlined the core values that define A-1’s approach to business, emphasizing personal responsibility, passion for work and customers, honesty, and respect for differences and open expression of opinions. Lamb stated that A-1 is deeply committed to these values, hiring and making decisions based on them to ensure consistency and integrity in the workplace.

As part of its commitment to employees, A-1 converted to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan in 2023, fostering an ownership culture where every employee has a stake in the company’s success. Lamb then introduced the A-1 Partner Pledge, which guarantees quality products, competitive pricing, reliable delivery, and strong partnerships through tailored solutions and dedicated project support.

A-1 has invested heavily in robotics to enhance efficiency. The first system, designed to embed plates for trusses, has already reduced process time by 20 percent, improving quality, production, and manufacturing simplicity. By integrating robotics with automated tables, operations have become faster and more efficient. The company also boasts a fleet of 21 company-owned trucks and 25 trailers, supported by ASE-certified technicians and cutting-edge software, ensuring reliable delivery for every project.

Lamb introduced EZWALL, a precut, pre-marked framing lumber package designed using wall panel and BIM software. Each wall framing part is cut off-site, bundled by wall assembly, and labeled to match shop drawings. These pre-cut framing kits arrive at job sites ready for assembly, streamlining the construction process. For the State of Industry Comparison, Lamb noted that Georgia has 80 acres, four plants, and 9.6 storage acres dedicated to industry operations.

Following the presentation, Lamb played a video showcasing A-1 Industries and its work. He then opened the floor for a question-and-answer session with Rotary members. To conclude the luncheon, Rotary President Tommy Howell led attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance and the Rotary Creed.