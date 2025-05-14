Bainbridge Bearcats Baseball 2025 Awards Banquet Published 11:23 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

1 of 1

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Bainbridge Bearcats baseball program officially closed the books on its 2025 season last Wednesday night with a spirited awards banquet. The banquet brought together players, coaches, and families for an evening of celebration and recognition. The night was a testament to the passion and perseverance that define Bearcat baseball.

The Junior Varsity Pitcher of the Year award was presented to Cole Henderson, with Preston Deal earning the title of Offensive Player of the Year. Landon West secured the Defensive Player of the Year accolade, and the Coaches Award was given to Drake Walls.

In the Varsity category, freshman Benji Dollar was recognized as Rookie of the Year. Senior Luke Griffin claimed the Silver Slugger award, and senior Graham Beckham was honored with the Gold Glove distinction. The Academic Award went to sophomore shortstop Jake Barber. Senior Parker Landrum took home both the Pitcher of the Year and the Dalton Harrell Competitive Award, named in memory of former Bearcat baseball player Dalton Harrell, who tragically passed away in December 2021 following an incident involving a firearm at a Bainbridge golf course.

Email newsletter signup

Bearcats Barber, Landrum, and Griffin earned spots on the First Team All-Region, while Beckham, Nate Cannon, Brooks Hines, and Dollar were recognized on the Second Team All-Region.