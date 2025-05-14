Bainbridge Public Safety Issues Warning on Illegal Moped and Motor-Driven Cycle Use Published 11:04 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Bainbridge, GA – Bainbridge Public Safety is urging the public to be aware of Georgia laws governing the use of mopeds and other motor-driven cycles following an increasing number of complaints and a recent serious accident involving a moped operated illegally on city streets. The crash resulted in the rider being airlifted for emergency medical care.

This incident underscores the dangers of operating motor-driven cycles without proper adherence to state laws. In response, Bainbridge Public Safety will be stepping up enforcement to protect the safety of all road users.

The public is advised of the following legal requirements:

Motor-Driven Cycles Over 50cc (Scooters and Motorcycles):

Must be registered, licensed, insured , and meet all motor vehicle equipment standards .

Mopeds (Engine not exceeding 50cc):

While mopeds are exempt from registration and licensing, they must still comply with the following laws : Operators must have a valid driver’s license . Riders are required to wear a DOT-approved helmet . All traffic laws that apply to other motor vehicles must be obeyed . Mopeds cannot be operated on limited-access highways or roads with a minimum speed limit above 35 mph .



“Operating mopeds or scooters illegally is not only against the law, but it puts the rider and others at serious risk,” said Captain Ryan Wimberley, with Bainbridge Public Safety. “We want everyone to understand the rules and follow them for their safety and the safety of our community.”

Bainbridge Public Safety is committed to ensuring safe roadways for all and will be actively enforcing these regulations. Residents with questions about motor-driven cycle laws are encouraged to contact Public Safety for more information.