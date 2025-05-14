Bainbridge Sees $54.4 Million in Visitor Spending in 2024 Published 11:02 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Decatur County experienced a significant boost in the local economy last year, with a total of $54.4 million in visitor spending. This influx of tourism dollars resulted in $4.3 million in state and local taxes—a figure that translates into substantial tax savings for local households. The equivalent savings amounts to $414 per household, thanks to the contributions of visitors to the area.

The breakdown of these tax savings is notable, with various local option sales taxes playing a key role in supporting community projects. Of the $4.3 million in tax revenue generated:

4% goes directly to the state.

4% is returned to Decatur County.

1% is allocated for T-SPLOST, which funds road projects such as paving new roads and resurfacing existing ones.

1% supports E-SPLOST, helping to fund public education for the school system.

1% is used for local special purpose projects.

1% is designated to “roll back” local property taxes, effectively reducing the amount of money that would otherwise have to be collected through county and city property taxes.

In fact, without the funds generated from tourism, the city and the county would have faced the need to increase property taxes by an additional $2.15 million.

This data, collected by Explore Georgia and conducted by Tourism Economics, included insights from the U.S. Census, the Department of Revenue, and Department of Labor employment data.

Crystal Hines, Community Affairs Director, emphasized the importance of this visitor spending: “Tourism brings vital revenue that directly supports our community. Not only does it help fund essential services and infrastructure, but it also bolsters our local retail economy. Downtown and chain retailers continue to thrive thanks to regional visitors who see our area as a key place to shop.”

Visitor spending is a significant driver of our economy, and with continued regional attraction, it promises to provide even more benefits for local residents and businesses in the years to come.