Bearcats hold 2025 golf banquet at Country Club Published 10:08 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

1 of 5

Players, coaches, and families gathered at Bainbridge Country Club for the annual Bearcat Golf Banquet this past Sunday for an evening of celebration and recognition. Excellence knows no boundaries, and the Bearcat and Lady Cat golf teams proved just that.

Three seniors, John David Bell, Dawson Cottles, and Evan Hutto, were honored for their dedication, leadership, and sportsmanship. Leaving a lasting mark on Bearcat Golf as they embark on their next journey.

The celebration didn’t stop there. Every Bearcat and Lady Cat golfer—23 in total—received recognition for their incredible contributions this season.

Email newsletter signup

Greatness is built on dedication, perseverance, and the pursuit of excellence—qualities reflected in those who received special honors at the Bearcat Golf Banquet. Tucker Surratt was awarded the Coach’s Award in recognition of his unwavering commitment. Ivey Godby, a scholar-athlete, earned the Highest Overall GPA, proving that knowledge and skill go hand in hand.

Caleb Logue, whose determination never wavered, was named Most Improved Player, a testament to his remarkable growth. Dawson Cottles, a shining example of hard work, was honored with both the Tra Palmer Scholarship and the Johnny Grimsley Scholarship, celebrating his impressive achievements.

Two prestigious scholarships—the Bill Sibley Scholarship and Tracy Dixon Scholarship—are set to recognize outstanding individuals. Winners were revealed during Tuesday night’s award banquet.

Greg Harrell, head golf coach of the Bainbridge Bearcats, extends his heartfelt gratitude to the sponsors whose generosity made this spring golf season a success. As the saying goes, “It takes a village to raise a child, and it takes a community’s support to build a thriving golf program.”

The Lady Cats advanced to the GHSA 3A state championship and will compete in a two-day, 36-hole event at Highland Country Club in LaGrange on May 19-20. David Bell will also vie for the title as an individual, earning his spot through a stellar low-medalist performance at the 3A Area Tournament.