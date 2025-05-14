BMS 8th Graders explore history on the GA studies trip Published 10:15 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Over four unforgettable days, a group of Bainbridge Middle School 8th Grade students embarked on a meaningful journey through Georgia’s rich and varied history, immersing themselves in the events, places, and people that have shaped the state and the nation. Their adventure began at Andersonville Prison Camp, where the somber remains of a Civil War-era prison told heartbreaking stories of Union soldiers’ hardships, followed by an inspiring visit to the National Infantry Museum in Fort Benning, where generations of American foot soldiers’ bravery came to life through engaging exhibits. At Warm Springs, the students toured the Little White House, seeing President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s life and legacy, including his customized car and unfinished painting. Day two led them into the heart of Georgia’s government at the State Capitol, where the inner workings of lawmaking came alive, before moving north to the Dahlonega Gold Mines to uncover the state’s gold rush history and early prospectors’ challenges. A peaceful nature hike at Amicalola State Park capped the day, offering breathtaking views from Georgia’s tallest waterfall. On the third day, students explored the ancient Ocmulgee Indian Mounds, walking among earthworks and learning about Native American civilizations that once flourished in the region. That evening, they ventured through Savannah’s shadowy streets on a ghost tour, where eerie tales and haunted history painted a captivating, mysterious picture of the city’s past. The final day began with a powerful visit to the First African Baptist Church in Savannah, where students listened as the pastor shared stories of faith, resilience, and the church’s pivotal role in African American history, including its connection to the Underground Railroad. The journey concluded at Old Fort Jackson, where students experienced life as 19th-century soldiers, learning about coastal defense tactics and handling historic weaponry. Throughout the trip, each destination offered more than facts—it allowed students to feel the weight of history, connect with the lives of those who came before, and reflect on the enduring legacies found in Georgia’s landscapes, institutions, and communities. By the time the adventure drew to a close, the students had gathered more than memories; they carried with them stories of courage, culture, and the ever-present spirit of progress, leaving them with a deeper appreciation for Georgia’s role in American history and a spark of inspiration for their futures.