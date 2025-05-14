Downtown Bainbridge Launches Exciting Summer Loyalty Program Published 11:01 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Bainbridge, GA – Downtown Bainbridge is thrilled to announce the launch of its Summer Loyalty Program, designed to reward customers for shopping locally and supporting downtown businesses this summer. The program will run from June 1 to August 31, 2025, offering shoppers the chance to win prizes.

Shop Local, Get Rewarded

The Summer Loyalty Program encourages residents and visitors to shop at participating businesses in downtown Bainbridge. For every purchase exceeding $20, customers will receive a mark on their loyalty card. Once the card is filled, it can be submitted at the last place of purchase to enter a draw for exciting prizes.

How It Works

Collect Your Card: Pick up your Summer Loyalty Card at any participating business in downtown Bainbridge.

Shop and Earn: Spend at least $20 in one transaction and have the employer/employee initial your card for the purchase amount.

Submit and Win: Once your card is filled, leave it at the last place of purchase and take a new card. Winners for first, second, and third place will be announced on September 2, 2025.

Join Us

We invite everyone to join us in supporting local businesses and enjoying the benefits of the Summer Loyalty Program. Shop local, get rewarded, and stand a chance to win amazing prizes!

For more information about the Summer Loyalty Program, please visit www.downtownbainbridgega.com