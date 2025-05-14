Firehouse Arts Center hosts annual Art and Wine Walk Published 10:58 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Saturday evening, the Firehouse Arts Center hosted its annual Art and Wine Walk, a community event celebrating local businesses, artists, and wine pairings. The event was made possible by presenting sponsors First Port City Bank, First National Bank, First State Bank of Bainbridge, Seaborn Printing Company, Premier Group Realty, and Family Bank.

The Art and Wine Walk allows attendees to explore downtown Bainbridge, visit local businesses, and learn about the establishments. Each business was paired with an artist whose work complemented the store’s theme, along with a carefully selected wine or beverage to enhance the experience. None of this would have been possible without Chelsea Kornse, Administrative Director, Mary Alice Long, Gallery Assistant and Art Educator, Melissa Mills, Director of Communications and Events at the Chamber of Commerce, and Brent Warr, owner at the Calhoun played a key role in organizing the event. Kornse stated, “This event is more than just a fun day out –it’s a celebration of local culture and a reminder of how vital the arts are in energizing and elevating a community.”

This year, 13 businesses participated, each featuring a unique pairing of art and wine.

The Firehouse Arts Center, known for enriching the community through art, showcased a VIP lounge featuring the Regional Gallery: Light and Luminosity, an exhibit celebrating the beauty of light in all its forms. Guests enjoyed a 2024 Pezzuoli Pietrascura Lambrusco while admiring radiant works of art.

The Bean Café, a coffee shop offering a curated menu of crafted sandwiches, featured artist Kristine Jones, whose work incorporates optical mixing, bold colors, and the illusion of movement. The café was paired with a 2021 Coppola Diamond Cabernet.

The Farmer’s Wife, a women’s boutique, highlighted the work of Rhonda Griffin, an artist who captures the beauty of Georgia’s agricultural roots. The boutique was paired with a 2022 Toad Hollow Chardonnay.

The Refinery, a candle shop dedicated to empowering women in the community, showcased the work of Rhonada Unfricht, whose art is rooted in joy and personal expression. The shop was paired with a Stella Rose Naturals Peach & Passion Fruit Mango Mocktail.

KGD Produce, a specialty market offering fresh, local products, featured artist Terry Hawkins, whose realistic paintings depict people, animals, barns, flowers, and still life. The market was paired with a 2022 Farmers Daughter Riesling.

Karan’s Korner, a boutique specializing in premium loose-leaf teas, cheeses, wines, goat milk soaps, raw honeys, and infused sugars and salts, featured artist Lynne Neenan, whose diverse subjects include seascapes, landscapes, and life events. The boutique was paired with a 2020 Lieve Cabernet Sauvignon and a 2020 Monumenti Pinot Grigio.

Nightfall Books, an independent bookstore offering a variety of genres, showcased the work of Andy Taylor, whose art mirrors the style of Bob Ross. The bookstore was paired with a 2022 Ed Edmundo Merlot.

Moxie, a shop offering curated collections of gifts, home décor, and apparel, featured artist Renee Fisher, whose passion for jewelry is reflected in her collection pieces and handcrafted designs. The store was paired with a 2022 DeLoach Pinot Noir.

The South Apparel, a boutique and online shop specializing in women’s clothing, footwear, jewelry, and accessories, highlighted the work of Sherry Allen, whose paintings feature animals with bold shapes and colors that emphasize patterns and textures.

Rivers & Bridge, a clothing company offering timeless fashion for men and women, featured artist Jennifer McCall, whose work emphasizes rural landscapes with a Romantic Realism style. The boutique was paired with a 2022 Kono Sauvignon Blanc.

Reeves Gifts, a boutique specializing in gifts, home décor, and jewelry, showcased the paintings of D. Arthur McBride, known for commissioned portraits and a variety of subjects.

The Old Post Office, an event venue with a full bar, lodging, and a speakeasy, featured artist Les Lonsdale, whose work focuses on Asian-inspired art. The venue was paired with a 2022 Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc.

Millie’s Mercantile, a women’s clothing boutique offering home décor, children’s items, pet accessories, bags, and jewelry, featured artist Ashley Long, an impressionist painter known for bold colors and loose brushwork. The boutique was paired with a 2022 OV Zinfandel Lodi.

Attendees who purchased connoisseur tickets had a Swag Bag filled with a keepsake wine glass, Wine in a Can, bottled water, the official Art & Wine Walk Guide, and other surprises. Additionally, an exclusive VIP Lounge was available at the Regional Gallery at the Firehouse, offering multiple restrooms, refreshing non-alcoholic drinks, and a delectable spread of hors d’oeuvres.

The Art and Wine Walk continues to be a beloved tradition, celebrating the intersection of art, business, and community while offering attendees a unique and immersive experience. The Firehouse Arts Center looks forward to hosting more events that bring people together through creativity and culture.