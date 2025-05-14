Grace Christian Academy’s Sybil Lee and Cade Wells recognized for the Vince Dooley Awards Published 2:45 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Grace Christian Academy seniors Sybil Lee and Cade Wells were recognized as Vince Dooley Award nominees. Lee earned a spot among Georgia’s top ten standout high school athletes in Atlanta this past week.

Georgia high school athletic directors annually select one male and one female athlete to receive the Vincent J. Dooley Award—a distinguished honor celebrating character, leadership, and excellence. Named after Vince Dooley, a true role model in sports, this award highlights senior athletes who make a difference on the field and beyond.

Each year, Athletes for a Better World and the Georgia High School Association celebrate outstanding student-athletes through the Vincent J. Dooley Award and Scholarship. High schools across Georgia select one senior male and one senior female who embody integrity, teamwork, and service to receive this special recognition.

Those seeking the scholarship go through an online selection process, where a committee reviews applicants and selects 10 boys and 10 girls as finalists for the award.

Vincent J. Dooley, a renowned college football coach and athletic director, impacted the University of Georgia (UGA). As head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988 and UGA’s athletic director from 1979 to 2004, he led the team to six SEC titles and a national championship in 1980.

His contributions to college athletics earned him numerous honors, including induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1994. Beyond his coaching success, Dooley was a dedicated leader, shaping student-athletes into role models on and off the field.

Winners of the Dooley Award are defined by their work ethic, sportsmanship, and ability to inspire others. They compete with fairness, build strong relationships with teammates and coaches, and always carry themselves with respect and humility. Their impact extends beyond athletics, positively shaping their communities and the world.