Karan’s Korner to relocate to new Water Street location by end of June Published 10:40 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

1 of 1

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By the end of June, Karan Barber, owner of Karan’s Korner, will officially move her boutique at 213 E. Water Street, offering the same great service in a fresh, convenient setting.

Karan’s Korner is well known for its premium loose-leaf teas, cheeses, wines, goat milk soaps, raw honeys, infused sugars and salts, and a variety of specialty items. Barber shared her excitement about the move, stating, “The new building will offer more space in the back, and I want to offer tea slushies.” Additionally, Barber’s new building will offer a sitting outdoors space for customers.

The relocation will provide expanded space for customers to enjoy their shopping experience while introducing new offerings like tea slushies, adding another unique touch to the boutique’s selection.