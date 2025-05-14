Maitlyn Rentz: connecting community and business in Bainbridge Published 10:53 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Maitlyn is the Administrative Assistant in our Community and Economic Development Division. She is your point of contact for facility rentals, occupation tax certificates, and the purchase of cemetery plots. She is a Cairo Syrupmaker by birth but now resides in Bainbridge with her husband, Tyler, and their 18-month-old son, Kohen. Outside work, she enjoys spending time at the beach and hanging out with her family as much as possible.

Her favorite part of working with the City of Bainbridge is meeting new people daily and the friendships she has made with her coworkers.