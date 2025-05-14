Marisa Williams first Bearcat to have signing for band scholarship Published 10:18 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Last Friday, Bainbridge High School senior Marisa Williams was awarded a band scholarship from Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama. Williams expressed her excitement upon receiving the news, stating, “I was in bed, and before I fell asleep, I got a message that I had been accepted and received a scholarship. I jumped up and told everybody around me.”

Huntingdon College is a private institution known for its strong commitment to liberal arts education, emphasizing faith, wisdom, and service. After touring the campus, Williams shared her positive impression, saying, “It was really nice and more hands-on, and the band director, Anthony Vittore, is a real hoot.”

Williams’ journey in band began in seventh grade when her mother encouraged her to try it. Initially hesitant, she decided to give it a chance and was welcomed by supportive peers and influential BHS band director Will Parker. However, she quickly realized that most of her bandmates had started taking band classes in fifth grade, making them more advanced. Playing the flute, Williams had to teach herself how to read music and properly hold and play the instrument. She learned by observing older students, watching how they moved their fingers, and studying the director’s guidance. Williams shared, “Whenever I am in band, I feel a happiness that I don’t feel anywhere else, and I want to continue to feel that happiness.”

Throughout high school, Williams balanced her roles as a softball player, student, and band member, facing challenges in managing her time for training, academics, and band performances. She tackled these demands with discipline, passion, and resilience, receiving support from coaches, directors, and teachers to help her stay on track. She credited Joe Sweet, a BHS science teacher, for assisting her when she missed school due to band commitments.

Reflecting on her journey, Williams shared her initial doubts and the sense of accomplishment she now feels. “When I was growing up, I thought scholarships were only for smart people, and I always thought, ‘I would never get a scholarship.’ But when I got it, I was like, ‘Oh wow, this is something I’ve done. This is an accomplishment I’ve dreamt of.’”

Williams encourages others in similar positions to “not be afraid to step out of your comfort zone, and don’t think that just because you’re not good now doesn’t mean you’re not gonna be great later.”

She will begin her college journey in the fall, majoring in Psychology, and continuing her musical journey at Huntingdon College.