Memorial Hospital and Manor offers Youth Summer Shadowing Program to students Published 10:46 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

From June 9 to July 18, Memorial Hospital and Manor will host its Youth Summer Shadowing Program, providing middle and high school students ages 14 and up with the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the healthcare field.

The program allows students to shadow doctors, nurses, and other clinicians, helping them build professional networks, develop workplace skills, and gain real-world experience.

Participants must be genuinely interested in healthcare, and enrollment requires an application, parental consent, and a screening process. Once accepted, students will attend orientation and a facility tour to familiarize themselves with the hospital environment. Staff members are trained to assist students needing guidance in navigating the facility, ensuring a smooth experience.

Now in its third year, the program continues to grow. Deborah Brown, Education Coordinator, organizes the schedule, allowing students to rotate through different departments during two daily sessions: 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Brown shared that the program has gained popularity through word of mouth and advertising, stating, “Last year, we had a large group with 30 students. Many of them returned this year and encouraged their friends to join.”

She emphasized the importance of having an open mind and a willingness to learn for students to make the most of the experience.

The April 9, 2025, deadline for enrollment has passed, and this year’s program will welcome 24 students eager to explore healthcare careers. Upon completion, participants will be able to become CPR certified, further enhancing their skill set. Students will be asked to complete an evaluation or survey to ensure continued improvement, helping shape future summer programs.