Salvation Army to host Summer Camp at Camp Grandview Published 10:11 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Summer camp offers a fun and enriching experience where kids and teens can explore new activities, make friends, and build lasting memories in a supportive environment. From June 23 to June 28, the Salvation Army will participate in a summer camp for children ages 7 to 12 at Camp Grandview in Jasper, Georgia, welcoming approximately 125 children from across Georgia.

Decatur and Seminole counties have been allotted 10 spots, including six boys and four girls, based on available housing units. The camp features ten sleeping cabins, each equipped with bathrooms and showers, and campers will be grouped by age and gender. Currently, two boys and two girls from Bainbridge have signed up, leaving four boys and two girls spots still available. A waiting list is being maintained for last-minute cancellations or additional openings.

Camp Grandview aims to provide a high-quality camping and recreational experience that enhances the physical, social, mental, and spiritual well-being of children, youth, and adults. The camp offers a safe and welcoming environment, allowing children to exchange asphalt for trees, grass, lakes, and open space while enjoying a variety of activities.

The camp facility includes a modern dining hall, swimming pool, boating and fishing areas, hiking trails, athletic fields, volleyball, basketball, and tennis courts, arts and crafts rooms, and a campfire circle.

A typical day at camp follows a structured schedule, ensuring a balance of learning, recreation, and personal growth. Campers begin their day at seven in the morning with rise and shine, followed by flag raising and breakfast. After cabin clean-up, they attend Bible class and participate in camp beautification activities. The morning continues with track one activities, tabernacle, and lunch. In the afternoon, campers change for swimming and cabin time, with boys swimming first while girls engage in organized recreation. Later, boys leave the pool while girls visit the canteen, followed by girls’ swim time and boys’ canteen and change. Boys then participate in organized recreation while girls prepare for dinner. The evening schedule includes flag lowering, dinner, track two activities, a snack break at the canteen, an evening program, vespers, and cabin time. Lights out is at ten fifteen, with staff curfew set for eleven.

The summer camp is staffed by trained professionals with Safe from Harm certification to ensure a safe and positive experience for all campers. Merreann McDonald from the Salvation Army will attend as a volunteer leader, teaching Bible classes and leading track classes. While the available tracks have not yet been announced, they typically include team and water sports, STEM science, animals and farms, and arts and crafts.

Additional Salvation Army members will volunteer their time to help make the trip successful. Reflecting on past experiences, McDonald shared that every year, as they settle into a routine, she thinks it will be her last year. However, by the time they are heading home, she is reminded how rewarding it is to invest in young lives and how camp truly changes lives.

The Salvation Army looks forward to another transformative summer camp experience, providing children with opportunities for growth, adventure, and lasting memories.