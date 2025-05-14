Second Saturday brings community and creativity to Downtown Bainbridge Published 10:49 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

1 of 6

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Saturday morning, Downtown Bainbridge hosted Second Saturday, a monthly community event that encourages locals and visitors to shop, dine, and explore the downtown area. The event offers special promotions, discounts, and unique experiences at participating businesses, aiming to support local establishments and foster community involvement.

With Mother’s Day approaching, Second Saturday welcomed Sky Blooms, a flower truck based out of Tallahassee, to the event. Sky Blooms brought a gorgeous selection of fresh, seasonal flowers and offered a build-your-own-bouquet experience that quickly became a favorite among attendees. Many visitors enjoyed customizing their arrangements and taking home beautifully crafted bouquets.

Claire Phillips, Special Events and Marketing Coordinator for the City of Bainbridge, shared her excitement about the event, stating, “The flower truck drew a lot of attention and helped create a fun, vibrant atmosphere. We had a great turnout, and they sold out before our time expired.”

Email newsletter signup

She continued, “What really stuck with me was how joyful and interactive the experience was. It brought people together in such a positive, creative way – and it was wonderful seeing folks of all ages walking around with beautiful bouquets and big smiles.”

Second Saturday continues to be a beloved tradition, bringing the community together through shopping, dining, and unique experiences that celebrate local businesses and creativity.