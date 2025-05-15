Published 11:02 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

James Allen McLaughlin, 88, of Bainbridge, passed away Saturday, May 10, 2025.

The graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Ryan Carnes and Pastor Sonny McLaughlin officiating. Grandsons will serve as active pallbearers.

Memorial donations may be made to Bainbridge Church of God Building Fund, PO Box 863, Bainbridge, GA 39818.

James Allen McLaughlin was born January 30, 1937, in Waycross, GA, the son of Luther & Dorothy Reynolds McLaughlin. He worked in construction his entire career, from Waycross to Montezuma and finally Bainbridge since 1988. James attended Bainbridge Church of God.

James had a deep love for God. He shared this love through his preaching but also in how he cared for his family. Each of them knew two things about James: he was always “taking care of them” and he was always right. His sense of humor kept you in stitches, but also meant James was constantly laughing about something. Simple things in life brought him the most joy: fishing, collecting junk (treasure in his eyes), and shopping at Walmart.

Survivors include his children, Bruce Gibbs of North Carolina, Cindy Strickland of Waycross, Darrin McLaughlin (Lisa) of Bainbridge, Victor McLaughlin of Waycross, Cathy McAnelly (Jamie) of Bainbridge, and Rebecca Williams (Chris) of Alma; his daughter-in-law, Christie McLaughlin of Bainbridge; a passel of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and his brother, Tommy McLaughlin (Sheila) of Alabama. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his children, Tim McLaughlin and Donna Gibbs, and his siblings, Dorothy Dixon, Peggy McLaughlin, Robert McLaughlin, Henry McLaughlin, and Sylvia Martin.

Bryant Funeral Home, located at 105 N. Florida Street, is assisting the family with arrangements. (229-246-3321)