Published 11:12 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

Kathy Mills Gilder, 70, of Cataula, GA, passed away Friday, May 9, 2025.

The graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 16, 2025, at New Enterprise Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Hank Williams Reeves officiating. Steven Dusterdieck, Preston Drake, Bryan Cottles, Cliff Mills, Jr., Matt Cothern, and Tim Cothern will serve as active pallbearers.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.bryantfuneralga.com. Memorial donations may be made to Bainbridge-Decatur County Humane Society, 808 Zorn Road, Bainbridge, GA 39817.

Kathy Ann Mills was born May 3, 1955, in Bainbridge, GA, the daughter of Hubert & Martha Owens Mills. She was a graduate of Bainbridge High School. She married Irby Gilder in 1988, and they made their home in Cataula. Kathy worked as a scheduler for St. Francis Medical Associates. She attended Altman Memorial Baptist Church.

Following in the footsteps of her mama, Kathy was always busy. She lived a simple life with well-kept yards and a “spic & span” house. Kathy felt led to care for others which often involved a home-cooked meal. Her selflessness was evident in giving others the shirt off her back. The grandchildren held special places in her heart and held her undivided attention…and pocketbook.

Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Irby Gilder; her children, Marcey Ingram (Chris) of Banks, AL, Kevin Harrell of Bainbridge, Michael Gilder (Emily) of Cataula, and Chris Gilder (Brittany) also of Cataula; her grandchildren, Ryder, Kenley, Beau, Luke, Langston, Avery, and Austin; her mother, Martha Miller of Bainbridge; her sisters, Kay Cothern (Jack) of Leesburg, GA and Tawana Drake (Jimmy) of Donalsonville; and her canine companions, Gypsy & Hank. Kathy was preceded in death by her fathers, Hubert Mills and L.D. Miller, and her brothers, William Mills and Cliff Mills.

Bryant Funeral Home, located at 105 N. Florida Street, is assisting the family with arrangements. (229-246-3321)