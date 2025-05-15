Published 11:08 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

Mary Lee Smith, lovingly known as “Leese” (LEE-SEE), took her eternal flight on April 21, 2025, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, with her beloved husband and devoted daughter by her side as she took her final breaths and peacefully stepped into the light of eternity.

“Leese,” a treasured nickname given by her mother, remained close to her heart throughout her life. While too soft-spoken to correct those who mispronounced it as “Lisa,” she carried it close to her heart with the quiet dignity that reflected her spirit.

Mary was born on July 17, 1955, in Newburgh, New York, to the late Mr. Edward Spotards and Myrtle McNair Spotards. She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, where she continued her walk with Christ. She attended Newburgh Free Academy, where she lent her voice to the school chorus and proudly played on the volleyball team. Known for her strong serving, he contributed to her team’s championship victory in 1970. She graduated in 1973, carrying with her a love for music, teamwork, and quiet excellence.

On May 18, 1975, Mary married the love of her life, Mr. Willie C. Smith, Sr. shortly after, they moved to Attapalugus, Georgia, where they built a beautiful life together, enjoying nearly 50 years of love and partnership. Their union was blessed with two wonderful children, who became the joys of her life. In the early years of marriage, Mary devoted herself to creating a warm and nurturing home for her family. Later, she returned to the workforce and was employed as a Deli Cook at Winn-Dixie, where she faithfully served customers for 12 years. Mary was a woman of quiet beauty, whose soft, gentle smile and quick, sassy wit left a lasting impression on all who knew her. She had a deep love for tendering to her houseplants, finding peace in nurturing life around her. Known for her dependable nature and unwavering work ethic, Mary became not just a valued employee, but a true friend to many of her coworkers, who admired her kindness and strength. She was a woman of many interests, with a lifelong love for cooking, solving word puzzles, and cheering on her favorite WWE wrestlers – a joy she shared with her beloved son. In earlier years, she found happiness in the pages of romance novels and the energy of step aerobics classes, embracing each season of her life with quiet enthusiasm.

Above all, Mary was fiercely devoted to her family. She dedicated her life to ensuring that her children were provided for and cared for with unwavering love and protection. Her courage was most deeply tested when her son faced a long battle with epilepsy beginning in childhood, a journey she walked with her son faced a long battle with epilepsy beginning in childhood, a journey she walked with unshakeable devotion. His passing at the age of 33 left a sorrow in her heart that never truly healed, a loss she carried with quiet strength and dignity for the rest of her life. Though naturally shy – a trait often misunderstood by those who didn’t take the time to truly know her – Mary’s warmth, loyalty, and steadfast love touched the lives of all who were blessed to be part of her circle.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of nearly 50 years, Mr. Willie C. Smith, Sr.; her devoted daughter, Rhonda M. Smith; and her grandson, Dylan Taylor Smith, whose life she she was painfully denied the privilege to share, though he remained forever close to her heart, all of Bainbridge, Georgia; sisters: Ada Spotards of Newburgh, New York, and Teresa Tanner of Raleigh, North Carolina; brothers-in-law: John L. Smith (Dorothy) of Harker Heights, Texas; George Smith (Dorothy) of Fowlstown, Georgia; and Charles Davis (widower of Mary A. Davis) of Tallahassee, Florida; sister-in-laws: Janie Sandridge of Los Angeles, GA and Cora Grisby of Baltimore, MD; She also leaves behind two young men who became sons in her heart, Cedric Beard and William G. Culver, who had loyalty and love toward her beloved son she cherished deeply as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, and her Union Missionary Baptist Church Family.

She was welcomed into eternity by her parents, Mr. Edward Spotards and Myrtle McNair Spotards; her beloved son, Willie C. Smith, Jr; her brother, Edward Spotards, Jr.; her sisters, Barbara McDonald and Betty McClain; and her cherished niece and nephews, Shaniqua McDonald, Sheldon Spotards, and Daniel Spotards; brother-in-law Ellis Smith, Sr.