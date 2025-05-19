Bainbridge Bearcats’ Addison Hill named back-to-back Region 1 Player of the Year Published 2:40 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

For the second consecutive season, Bainbridge High School’s Addison Hill has etched her name into the record books, earning the prestigious title of 3A Region Player of the Year. The recognition is a testament to her dedication, skill, and leadership, but for Hill, it signifies much more than personal success—it reflects the collective effort of her team and the evolution of Bainbridge soccer.

“It feels good. It shows that all the hard work has paid off,” Hill said. “But more importantly, it means that the team did our part in the region, in every game. That’s the best feeling.”

She also recently received the Davis Williams scholarship for being an outstanding athlete and leader on and off the field.

Hill’s journey in soccer has been shaped by her longtime coach, Brian Hill—her father. Having coached Addison and her senior teammates since middle school, Coach Hill has instilled in them values beyond just technical skills. His influence, Addison says, has been instrumental in shaping her into a leader.

“His influence is different. He’s changed the culture for both soccer programs and helped me understand what it takes to be a leader. You have to have a good attitude, take criticism, and be a leader for others,” she explained. “That expectation extends to all of us seniors—we know what’s expected and what we have to do, especially for the younger girls.”

Hill’s dominance on the field reached new heights during her senior season. In a historic campaign, she wasted no time breaking the program’s all-time goals record, reaching triple digits, pushing it even further with 47 goals by season’s end. Her dominance placed her second in Class 3A while securing the top spot in numerous categories within 3A Region 1. On a larger scale, she ranked fifth in Georgia for total points, with 113, and sixth in goals.

“It means a lot. I set high standards for myself, whether it’s in the classroom or on the field,” Hill said. “My expectation is always to be the best I can be in everything I do. Seeing those numbers—it’s crazy to think about.”

As a cornerstone of Bainbridge soccer’s legacy, she hopes her impact resonates beyond her time on the field. She has worked closely with the underclassmen, particularly the juniors, to ensure they uphold the program’s strong foundation.

“I’ve talked to them and told them, ‘We have strong personalities in this class, so we expect you to step up as teammates and leaders,’” she said. “They know what’s expected, and I hope they take that experience and continue growing the team.”

Of all her senior-year moments, one stands out: a thrilling home match against Peach County. With the game tied in the second half, Bainbridge struck first. The celebrations were short-lived as Peach County responded immediately. But in a dramatic turn, Bainbridge capitalized on a corner kick, sending a header into the net to reclaim the lead and ultimately clinch the 3A Region 1 title.

“That was crazy. We knew it would be close, and they had a strong team. To score that goal, then the header right after—it was surreal,” Hill recalled. “That was one of the best moments. Holding onto that win in the final minutes—that’s something I’ll never forget.”

Addison Hill’s high school chapter may be closing, but her legacy of leadership, perseverance, and dedication to Bainbridge soccer will continue to inspire future generations.