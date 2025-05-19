Rising to the Occasion: Cougars Prove They’re State Title Contenders Published 12:43 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

Despite the GIAA Class A State Tournament chaos, Grace Christian Baseball stayed composed under the scorching sun. The No. 3 seed GCA Cougars kept their focus, proving they were ready for the challenge ahead.

The Cougars secured a 2-1 win in game one and dominated game two 6-1 against No. 6 Robert Toombs Christian Academy. They ignited their offense early in game two with three runs in the first inning.

GCA Head baseball coach Nathan Nuñez had concerns after a significant layoff between games. But if there was one thing the coaching staff knew, it was that No. 8 senior third baseman and pitcher Aiden Whittaker was clutch. When the pressure mounted, he delivered.

Game one tested his resilience. With runners on base, Whittaker held his composure. In a high-stakes situation, he proved why he was a cornerstone of the team. His calm demeanor, sharp pitches, and clutch performance in the fifth inning—striking out three in a row—solidified his reputation as an unshakable presence on the field. A critical moment that shifted momentum in Grace Christian’s favor.

“Well, I was a little worried for a second because Aiden hadn’t pitched much in a while,” Nuñez admitted. “Just seeing him facing live batters again—I was a little worried. But at the same time, he’s a clutch player. That’s why he’s signed to Columbus State University. And he came through today, big time.”

But Whittaker wasn’t the only hero. No. 6 senior shortstop and pitcher Keith Eidson, another standout, was called upon in relief in game two. His job wasn’t just to throw strikes—it was to erase hope from Robert Toombs Academy’s dugout. His command was sharp, pounding the strike zone and getting ahead in the count.

The Cougars’ trio of No. 12 Oathen Atkinson, Whittaker, and Eidson combined to throw 14.0 innings of nearly perfect baseball, allowing just two runs and zero earned. All well, striking out a grand total of 17 Crusader hitters. Atkinson got the start in game one, going a strong 4.0 innings, striking out three, well facing 21 batters.

Whittaker showcased his command in relief, striking out eight batters over three innings and walking just one. He transitioned to a starting role in game two, delivering 61 pitches over 3 ⅓ innings, striking out seven Crusaders and not allowing a single hit. Eidson followed with an efficient 3 ⅔ innings, throwing 57 pitches, striking out four, and conceding only two hits.

“It was great,” Nunez said. “I’m very happy with their performance—just coming in clutch, making plays, making sure we were throwing strikes, getting ahead in the count. All around, they did really well.”

A double by No. 99 senior catcher Noah Smith in game one gave the Cougars the lead, scoring Whittaker in the process. Before the critical double, Eidson stole home during a double steal that got Whittaker into scoring position, to tie the ball game at one apiece.

The Cougars’ offense was firing on all cylinders in game two, with No. 24 senior center fielder Daniel Johnson delivering a perfect four-for-four performance, scoring three runs and adding an RBI. Smith, a Nighthawk commit, with a two-for-four showing and three RBIs, reinforced his status among South Georgia’s elite hitters. Whittaker chipped in with an RBI during one of his three trips to the batter’s box.

The series wasn’t just about talent—it was about endurance. The intense heat influenced every movement on the field, forcing the team to prioritize hydration. Ice-cold towels pressed against necks, water bottles constantly refilled. The staff made sure no one faltered under the heat.

“That’s definitely a big deal in any sport,” Nunez said. “Trying to stay hydrated, staying cool, trying not to pass out—you know? We made sure we had plenty of fluids, towels in coolers, put them on their necks, making sure they stayed hydrated.”

As the final out was made, the win spoke volumes—Grace Christian was here to contend, hungry for a state title.

“I think it’s big,” Nunez stated. “It shows that these boys are here to play. They’re not pushovers. We want that state title.”

Grace Christian will host No. 7 Vidalia Heritage Academy in a three-game series starting Thursday, May 23rd at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.