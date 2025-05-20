Scouting the Future: FAMU & Alabama State Explore Bainbridge Talent Published 2:37 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

1 of 2

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Recruiting was in high gear last week as Coach James Colzie and his staff from Florida A&M University, alongside Coach Todd Middleton from Alabama State University, stopped by to evaluate Bearcat football players and capture a moment with Bainbridge football coach Jay Walls.

For over a century, Florida A&M University (FAMU) has stood proudly in Tallahassee, Florida, as a beacon of academic distinction and cultural heritage. Its football program, the Florida A&M Rattlers, carries a legacy dating back to 1907, thriving in NCAA Division I FCS and the SWAC. With 17 national championships, including their landmark 1978 NCAA Division I-AA National Championship victory, and 38 conference titles, they remain fierce competitors. Their annual showdown with Bethune-Cookman at the Florida Classic is a tradition packed with intensity and pride. The Rattlers’ most recent championship occurred during the 2023 season, winning the Black College National Championship, finishing the season 12-1 under coach Willie Simmons.

Rooted in tradition and excellence, the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) unites historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) throughout the Southern United States, shaping athletic legacies for generations.

Email newsletter signup

Located in Montgomery, Alabama, Alabama State University has long been a cornerstone of academic excellence and cultural heritage.

Since 1901, the Alabama State Hornets have built a football legacy rich in tradition, competition, and championship moments. As proud members of NCAA Division I FCS and the SWAC, they’ve secured six conference titles, with their crowning achievement in 1991, when they won the Black College National Championship and finished the season undefeated at 11-0-1. Fierce rivalries define their journey, particularly against Alabama A&M, with Magic City Classic matchups drawing intense fanfare. And each Thanksgiving, the Turkey Day Classic serves as a testament to the team’s storied past.