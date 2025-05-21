Bainbridge High School Band Students earn Collegiate Scholarships Published 8:00 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

1 of 4

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

On May 13th, the Bainbridge High School Band celebrated a remarkable achievement as four dedicated students officially signed scholarships to perform at the collegiate level. This event marks a monumental milestone for our band program, highlighting our students’ dedication and hard work, who are being thoroughly prepared and challenged for significant opportunities like these.

Eli Logue and Alexandra Scott have both signed scholarships to Troy University, where they plan to pursue degrees in Music Education. Their commitment to music and education reflects the values instilled by our program, and we are confident they will excel in their studies and future careers.

Alyssa McClanahan has also committed to Troy University, but her path diverges slightly as she plans to major in Nursing. This choice demonstrates the versatility of our students, who are passionate about music and dedicated to making a difference in the healthcare field.

Email newsletter signup

Finally, Lee Howell has secured her music scholarship with Florida State University, where she intends to major in Music Performance. Lee’s talent and perseverance have set her on a path to success, and we are excited to see where her musical journey takes her.

We are immensely proud of these students, who have devoted countless hours to practice and preparation to reach this pivotal moment in their lives. Their achievements serve as an inspiration to their peers and a testament to the quality of education and support provided by our band program. As we celebrate their successes, we look forward to witnessing many more accomplishments from our talented students in the future.

The Bainbridge High School Band remains committed to fostering an environment where students can thrive musically and academically. We are excited about the bright futures for Eli, Alexandra, Alyssa, and Lee, and we encourage our community to support them as they embark on this exciting journey.

We appreciate the continued support of our parents, school leaders, and community, which has been instrumental in fostering these opportunities for our students. Our goal is to continue this tradition and see more and more students utilizing their talents at the collegiate level.

With the backing of our dedicated community, we are confident that we can create an environment where students can thrive and excel in their musical pursuits. Together, we look forward to nurturing the next generation of musicians and celebrating their achievements as they take their skills to new heights.