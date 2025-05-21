Bainbridge High School holds annual Scholarship and Awards Program
Published 8:00 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025
On Tuesday evening, Bainbridge High School hosted its annual Scholarship and Awards Program at the Performing Arts Center. The event commenced with a welcome address by Cullen Glover, a BHS graduate, followed by an invocation delivered by Katelyn Johnson. The AFJROTC Color Guard presented the colors, the BHS Band Ensemble led the National Anthem, and Alexandra Scott led the Pledge of Allegiance.
During the ceremony, numerous accolades were bestowed upon students in recognition of their academic achievements and leadership.
The Superintendent’s Award – Graham Beckham, Kaylee Grace Buchanan, Jerilyn Effland, Cullen Glover, Olivia Griner, Daniel Guzman, Addison Hill, Kenton Jordan, Eli Logue, Natalie Moore, Yahir Ortiz, Devi Patel, and Laney Walker.
The Principal’s Award – Mason Bird, Elaina Brantley, Kaylee Grace Buchanan, Roger Carias-Garcia, Holten Dollar, Cullen Glover, Olivia Griner, Daniel Guzman, Addison Hill, Katelyn Johnson, Kenton Jordan, Gurpreet Kaur, Parker Landrum, Eli Logue, Lola McNair, Yahir Ortiz, and Laney Walker.
The Top Five Seniors – Kaylee Grace Buchanan, Jerilyn Effland, Olivia Griner, Addison Hill, and Kenton Jordan.
Star Student and Teacher – Yahir Ortiz and Kyle Kelley.
The AP Bearcats of Distinction – Katelyn Johnson, Yahir Ortiz, Natalie Moore, Elaina Brantley, Addison Hill, Kaylee Buchanan, Kenton Jordan, Jerilyn Effland, Cullen Glover, Hailey Brown, Daisha Jones, Eddna Garcia-Cantoirano, Daniel Guzman, Laney Walker, and Gurpreet Kaur.
The 2025 Georgia Scholar – Olivia Griner.
DAR Good Citizen Award – Kaylee Grace Buchanan
Academic Letterman Award – Hailey Brown and Rodolfo Granados,
Joe Crine Award – Abigail Holley and Braylon Phillips
The Ab Carswell Scholarship – Gamble Tabb.
The Academic Scholarship REACH Scholars – Taliyah Ausgood, Yahir Ortiz, Destiny Palma, Maribella Salvador, Malia Stubbs, and Kayleigh Tallent.
The Alpha Delta Kappa & Tommie Cooke Scholarship – Caroline Grubbs and Gamble Tabb
The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and Pearls and Ivy Scholarship – De’Niya Shuler
The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Scholarship – Braylon Phillips
The April Dean Phillips Nursing Scholarship – Emma Ryan Shirley
The Athletic Scholarships – Kylie Miller, Abigail Holley, Haisten Wilkinson, Parker Landrum, Amarion Donaldson, Braylon Phillips, and Tyler Godwin
The Bainbridge-Decatur County Retired Educators Association Scholarship – Vaniya Ervin
The Bainbridge Little Theatre Scholarship – Alyssa McClanahan
The Bainbridge Little Theatre – Thad Nifong Scholarship – John Stout
The Bainbridge Tennis Association Scholarship – Cullen Glover
The Level Up Tennis Scholarship – Kaylee Grace Buchanan and Abigail Trammel
The Becky and Irving Kres Memorial Scholarship – Olivia Griner
The BHS Bass Cats Scholarship – Tyler Godwin
The BHS Memorial and Honorary Scholarship – Emma Ryan Shirley, Dawson Cottles, Estrella Diaz, Elijah Knight, Lola McNair, Haisten Wilkinson, Emily Morton, Caroline Grubbs, Taliyah Ausgood, Kylie Miller, Vaniya Ervin, Abigael Grubbs, Elaina Brantley, Katelyn Johnson, Lee Howell, Willenia Little, Carli Houston, Jerilyn Effland, and Tyler Godwin
The BHS National Honor Society Scholarship – Randy Johnson
The Bill Reynolds Memorial Scholarship – Olivia Griner
The Bill Sibley Memorial Scholarship – Dawson Cottles
The Bobby Barber Agriculture Scholarship – Laney Walker
The Chandlor Grace Smith Memorial Scholarship – Chloe Riley
The Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship – Alyssa McClanahan, Alexis Keaton, and Roger Carias-Garcia
The Chris Hatcher Memorial Band Scholarship – Natalie Moore
The Climax Community Parks and Recreation Scholarship – Parker Landrum
The Dalton Harrell Memorial Scholarship – Haisten Wilkinson
The Davis Williams Scholarship – Addison Hill
Decatur County Association of Educators Scholarship – Braylon Phillips and Haisten Wilkinson
Decatur County Farm Bureau Ag Scholarship – Gamble Tabb
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Scholarship – Jaden Holt and Braylon Phillips
Dorothy Odom Memorial Scholarship – Estrella Diaz and Alexis Keaton
Dr. David C. (Butch) Mosely Memorial Scholarship – Emma Ryan Shirley, Gamble Tabb, and Haisten Wilkinson
Dr. Kniskern-Chambers AP Scholarship – Kaylee Grace Buchanan, Olivia Griner, and Jerilyn Effland
Dr. Roy Chapman Mathews Memorial Scholarship – Amarion Donaldson
Elliot Battle and Herff Jones Scholarship – Malia Stubbs
Family Bank Scholarship – Gamble Tabb
First National Bank of Decatur County Scholarship – Abigael Grubbs
Dylan Reid Faircloth CC Memorial Scholarship – Kennith Moye
Eddie Brinson Memorial Scholarship – Mahogany A. Murphy
Gaskins Environmental Scholarship – Dawson Cottles and Gamble Tabb
Glenda Noe Scholarship – Triston Gaymon
Healthcare Equity Solutions and Kappa Alpha Psi Scholar-Athletic Award – Amarion Donaldson and Randy Johnson
Jack Kendrick/Kiwanis Scholarship – Dawson Cottles
James E. Love, Jr. Track & Field Scholarship – Braylon Phillips
Jason Hart Memorial Band Scholarship – Jerilyn Effland
John L. Gardner Memorial Scholarship – Jada Finn
Johnny Grimsley Memorial Golf Scholarship – Dawson Cottles
JROTC Cadet Scholarship – Alexandra Scott
LMC Scholarship – Brian Perez
Lynwood Mock Memorial Scholarship – Braylon Phillips
NAACP Scholarship – Alexis Keaton and Cierra Walker
New South Roofing Scholarship – Bowen Smith
Sam Gentry Southern Quality Propane Scholarship – Katelyn Johnson
Phil Long Memorial Scholarship – Braylon Phillips
Rotary Club Alfred Scholarship – William Gamble Tabb
SRTC Foundation Scholarship – Jayden Toliver
St. Joseph Council of Catholic Women Scholarship – Daniel Guzman
SWGA Farm Credit Scholarship – Dawson Cottles
Ted Harrell Scholarship Award – Natalie Moore
Thomas University Pre-College Award – Naveah Chance and Malia Stubbs
Tracy Dixon Memorial Golf Scholarship – Dawson Cottles
Troy University Scholarship – Alex Jimenez, Alexandra Scott, Alyssa McClanahan, Arrieanna Hines, Ava Bennett, Camyrn Scott, Daviona McKay, Eli Logue, Jesse Powell, John David Bell, and John Stout
Within You Wellness Scholarship – De’Niya Shuler
The evening concluded with a closing address by Gamble Tabb and final remarks from Christopher Bryant, commemorating the students’ dedication, perseverance, and achievements.