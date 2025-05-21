Bainbridge High School holds annual Scholarship and Awards Program Published 8:00 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

On Tuesday evening, Bainbridge High School hosted its annual Scholarship and Awards Program at the Performing Arts Center. The event commenced with a welcome address by Cullen Glover, a BHS graduate, followed by an invocation delivered by Katelyn Johnson. The AFJROTC Color Guard presented the colors, the BHS Band Ensemble led the National Anthem, and Alexandra Scott led the Pledge of Allegiance.

During the ceremony, numerous accolades were bestowed upon students in recognition of their academic achievements and leadership.

The Superintendent’s Award – Graham Beckham, Kaylee Grace Buchanan, Jerilyn Effland, Cullen Glover, Olivia Griner, Daniel Guzman, Addison Hill, Kenton Jordan, Eli Logue, Natalie Moore, Yahir Ortiz, Devi Patel, and Laney Walker.

The Principal’s Award – Mason Bird, Elaina Brantley, Kaylee Grace Buchanan, Roger Carias-Garcia, Holten Dollar, Cullen Glover, Olivia Griner, Daniel Guzman, Addison Hill, Katelyn Johnson, Kenton Jordan, Gurpreet Kaur, Parker Landrum, Eli Logue, Lola McNair, Yahir Ortiz, and Laney Walker.

The Top Five Seniors – Kaylee Grace Buchanan, Jerilyn Effland, Olivia Griner, Addison Hill, and Kenton Jordan.

Star Student and Teacher – Yahir Ortiz and Kyle Kelley.

The AP Bearcats of Distinction – Katelyn Johnson, Yahir Ortiz, Natalie Moore, Elaina Brantley, Addison Hill, Kaylee Buchanan, Kenton Jordan, Jerilyn Effland, Cullen Glover, Hailey Brown, Daisha Jones, Eddna Garcia-Cantoirano, Daniel Guzman, Laney Walker, and Gurpreet Kaur.

The 2025 Georgia Scholar – Olivia Griner.

DAR Good Citizen Award – Kaylee Grace Buchanan

Academic Letterman Award – Hailey Brown and Rodolfo Granados,

Joe Crine Award – Abigail Holley and Braylon Phillips

The Ab Carswell Scholarship – Gamble Tabb.

The Academic Scholarship REACH Scholars – Taliyah Ausgood, Yahir Ortiz, Destiny Palma, Maribella Salvador, Malia Stubbs, and Kayleigh Tallent.

The Alpha Delta Kappa & Tommie Cooke Scholarship – Caroline Grubbs and Gamble Tabb

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and Pearls and Ivy Scholarship – De’Niya Shuler

The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Scholarship – Braylon Phillips

The April Dean Phillips Nursing Scholarship – Emma Ryan Shirley

The Athletic Scholarships – Kylie Miller, Abigail Holley, Haisten Wilkinson, Parker Landrum, Amarion Donaldson, Braylon Phillips, and Tyler Godwin

The Bainbridge-Decatur County Retired Educators Association Scholarship – Vaniya Ervin

The Bainbridge Little Theatre Scholarship – Alyssa McClanahan

The Bainbridge Little Theatre – Thad Nifong Scholarship – John Stout

The Bainbridge Tennis Association Scholarship – Cullen Glover

The Level Up Tennis Scholarship – Kaylee Grace Buchanan and Abigail Trammel

The Becky and Irving Kres Memorial Scholarship – Olivia Griner

The BHS Bass Cats Scholarship – Tyler Godwin

The BHS Memorial and Honorary Scholarship – Emma Ryan Shirley, Dawson Cottles, Estrella Diaz, Elijah Knight, Lola McNair, Haisten Wilkinson, Emily Morton, Caroline Grubbs, Taliyah Ausgood, Kylie Miller, Vaniya Ervin, Abigael Grubbs, Elaina Brantley, Katelyn Johnson, Lee Howell, Willenia Little, Carli Houston, Jerilyn Effland, and Tyler Godwin

The BHS National Honor Society Scholarship – Randy Johnson

The Bill Reynolds Memorial Scholarship – Olivia Griner

The Bill Sibley Memorial Scholarship – Dawson Cottles

The Bobby Barber Agriculture Scholarship – Laney Walker

The Chandlor Grace Smith Memorial Scholarship – Chloe Riley

The Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship – Alyssa McClanahan, Alexis Keaton, and Roger Carias-Garcia

The Chris Hatcher Memorial Band Scholarship – Natalie Moore

The Climax Community Parks and Recreation Scholarship – Parker Landrum

The Dalton Harrell Memorial Scholarship – Haisten Wilkinson

The Davis Williams Scholarship – Addison Hill

Decatur County Association of Educators Scholarship – Braylon Phillips and Haisten Wilkinson

Decatur County Farm Bureau Ag Scholarship – Gamble Tabb

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Scholarship – Jaden Holt and Braylon Phillips

Dorothy Odom Memorial Scholarship – Estrella Diaz and Alexis Keaton

Dr. David C. (Butch) Mosely Memorial Scholarship – Emma Ryan Shirley, Gamble Tabb, and Haisten Wilkinson

Dr. Kniskern-Chambers AP Scholarship – Kaylee Grace Buchanan, Olivia Griner, and Jerilyn Effland

Dr. Roy Chapman Mathews Memorial Scholarship – Amarion Donaldson

Elliot Battle and Herff Jones Scholarship – Malia Stubbs

Family Bank Scholarship – Gamble Tabb

First National Bank of Decatur County Scholarship – Abigael Grubbs

Dylan Reid Faircloth CC Memorial Scholarship – Kennith Moye

Eddie Brinson Memorial Scholarship – Mahogany A. Murphy

Gaskins Environmental Scholarship – Dawson Cottles and Gamble Tabb

Glenda Noe Scholarship – Triston Gaymon

Healthcare Equity Solutions and Kappa Alpha Psi Scholar-Athletic Award – Amarion Donaldson and Randy Johnson

Jack Kendrick/Kiwanis Scholarship – Dawson Cottles

James E. Love, Jr. Track & Field Scholarship – Braylon Phillips

Jason Hart Memorial Band Scholarship – Jerilyn Effland

John L. Gardner Memorial Scholarship – Jada Finn

Johnny Grimsley Memorial Golf Scholarship – Dawson Cottles

JROTC Cadet Scholarship – Alexandra Scott

LMC Scholarship – Brian Perez

Lynwood Mock Memorial Scholarship – Braylon Phillips

NAACP Scholarship – Alexis Keaton and Cierra Walker

New South Roofing Scholarship – Bowen Smith

Sam Gentry Southern Quality Propane Scholarship – Katelyn Johnson

Phil Long Memorial Scholarship – Braylon Phillips

Rotary Club Alfred Scholarship – William Gamble Tabb

SRTC Foundation Scholarship – Jayden Toliver

St. Joseph Council of Catholic Women Scholarship – Daniel Guzman

SWGA Farm Credit Scholarship – Dawson Cottles

Ted Harrell Scholarship Award – Natalie Moore

Thomas University Pre-College Award – Naveah Chance and Malia Stubbs

Tracy Dixon Memorial Golf Scholarship – Dawson Cottles

Troy University Scholarship – Alex Jimenez, Alexandra Scott, Alyssa McClanahan, Arrieanna Hines, Ava Bennett, Camyrn Scott, Daviona McKay, Eli Logue, Jesse Powell, John David Bell, and John Stout

Within You Wellness Scholarship – De’Niya Shuler

The evening concluded with a closing address by Gamble Tabb and final remarks from Christopher Bryant, commemorating the students’ dedication, perseverance, and achievements.