Bainbridge High Seniors revisit their elementary roots Published 9:00 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Thursday evening, graduating seniors from Bainbridge High School took a sentimental walk through the halls of their former elementary schools—Hutto Elementary School (HES), Jones Wheat Primary School (JWPS), and West Bainbridge Primary School (WBPS).

Students lined the hallways, eagerly awaiting their arrival with banners, cheers, high fives, and words of encouragement. Teachers, administrators, and parents captured the heartfelt moments on video, celebrating the seniors as they prepared for their next chapter.

As the walkthrough concluded, the graduates waved goodbye, marking the end of their high school journey and leaving behind a moment of inspiration for the younger students who will one day follow in their footsteps.