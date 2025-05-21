Board of Education honors students and retirees at monthly meeting Published 8:30 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

The meeting was called to order by Keith Lyle, with Winston Rollins saying the invocation. Keith Lyle also adopted the agenda and approved the meeting minutes.

The meeting went into special recognition, beginning with Christopher Bryant, Principal of Bainbridge High School (BHS), presenting the BHS 2025 Top Five Graduates: Kaylee Grace Buchanan, Jerilyn Effland, Olivia Griner, Addison Hill, and Kenton Jordan.

Next, Scott Morehouse, Assistant Principal, and CTAE Director recognized the FFA Area and State Winners Addison Temples, Coker Glover, Matthew Lambert, Brenton White, Paul Quintero, Spencer Blanton, Eleazar Gomez, Morgan Vickers, Rylan Godwin, and Gamble Tabb.

Lastly, Jennifer Wilkinson, Decatur County Board of Education (DCBOE) Assistant Superintendent, opened with the System Retiree Recognition. She stated that 26 teachers who put in 706 years are retiring from Decatur County Schools. The retirees were from Jones Wheat Elementary Primary School (JWPS), West Bainbridge Primary School (WBPS) Hutto Elementary School (HES), Bainbridge Middle School (BMS), BHS, Nutrition, and Maintenance and Transportation.

Wilkinson opened the floor for principals from each school to announce the retirees.

Kaycee Wade presented JWPS retirees, Tonya Reynolds, Debby Long, Theodora Rodgers, Debra Phillips, and Claud Almon.

Ortega Ross presented WBPS retirees: Rhonda Gay Vera Mathews, Christina Morrison, and Lisa Peacock.

Quitman Fuller announced the HES retirees, Tammi Godwin and Angela Heard.

David Kirkland from BMS recognized retiree, Teresa Bailey.

Christopher Bryant announced the BHS retirees, Pamela Bland, Gina Burke, and Marie Jones. Claudia Montague, Donna Powell, April Tabb, Christine Pugh, Sheia McLendon, and Kristen Littleton.

Next, Selena Wiggins, Director of Exceptional Services, recognized retiree Catherine Gossett of DCBOE.

Nita Floyd, Director of Nutrition, recognized retiree Patricia Rambo.

Lastly, Steve Caulder, Director of Maintenance and Operations, announced retirees, Monroe Jones, Sandra McComb, and Charles McComb.

Afterward, family and friends took pictures of individuals who were recognized.