Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Bobbie Ann Olivent, 84, of Bainbridge, passed away Monday, May 19, 2025.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kent Bush officiating. Interment will be at Sylvania Cemetery.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.bryantfuneralga.com. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Mercy Ships, PO Box 2020, Garden Valley, TX 75771.

Bobbie Ann Hartley was born January 18, 1941, in Blakely, GA, the daughter of Robert & Vera Hutchins Hartley. Bobbie married the love of her life, William L. “Bill” Olivent, and they made Bainbridge their home. She was a Christian by faith.

Caring for others was the call on Bobbie’s life. For decades, this was in the form of sharing the fruits of her labor from the garden and her canning. (Though her time in the kitchen was well spent, Bobbie would tell you Claude made the best pound cake.) She was quite a seamstress and lovingly sewed for her children, another example of using her gifts and graces to fulfill her calling.

Bobbie spent twelve years as Bill’s sole caretaker. These years took on a different look as Bill & Bobbie sought ways to nurture others. Their decision to share spiritual advice on the marquee in their yard on Faceville Highway became a mainstay for regular travelers and often sparked conversation and self-reflection.

Survivors include her daughters, Vera Olivent of Bainbridge, Donna Spooner (Shelton) of Donalsonville, and Judy Temples also of Bainbridge; her grandchildren, Michelle & Joe, Heather & Jesse, Christy, and Hannah; her great-grandchildren, Jessa, Jackson, and Abigail; and her cousin, Claude Newsome & Sylvia. In addition to her parents, Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William L. “Bill” Olivent.

Bryant Funeral Home, located at 105 N. Florida Street, is assisting the family with arrangements. (229-246-3321)