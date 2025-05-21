Dolores Powell Provence

Published 12:03 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Dolores (Dee) Powell Provence, age 91, passed away in her home near Bainbridge, Georgia, Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

Dolores (Dee) Powell Provence was born in Kiawa, Oklahoma, July 8, 1933, to the late Edna and Wilburn Powell.

Dee was married to John E. Provence, who has preceded her in death. They moved to Bainbridge from Atlanta in 1975. Together they owned and operated several businesses. In 1981, they bought a beautiful farm south of Bainbridge and named it Springhill Farm. John and Dee wanted families to come out and enjoy the beautiful farm. Dan, their youngest son, has kept that dream alive. Dee’s other sons are John W. and Kelly O. Provence.

Dee is survived by her three sons and grandchildren, Leigh, Ryan, Michelle, Aubrie, Daniel and Kelly Sue.

The family and friends of Dee Provence will have a celebration of her life June 21, 2025, 10:00 am, on the family farm, Springhill. They request no flowers. Dee does request that you tell your family you love them often.

Online condolences may be sent at www.Coxiveyfuneralhome.com. Cox-Ivey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.