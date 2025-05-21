Published 11:55 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Mr. Don V. Singleton, age 80 of Bainbridge, Georgia, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 17, 2025, at his daughter’s home in Tallahassee, Florida. The funeral will be held at 9:30 am, Friday, May 23, 2025, at the Cadwell Chapel of Cox-Ivey Funeral Home, 502 S. Scott Street, Bainbridge, Georgia. The Rev. Rawleigh Furney will officiate. Jim Singleton, J.R. Singleton, Brad McNeill, Jacky Grubbs, Brandon Taylor, and Charlie Cook will serve as pallbearers. The interment will be held at 1:00 pm in the Tallahassee National Cemetery, 5015 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, Florida, with full military honors. The family will receive friends 5:00 – 6:00 pm, Thursday, May 22, at Cox-Ivey Funeral Home.

Don was born January 14, 1945, to James Crawford Singleton and Carrie Odell Boleyn Singleton, in Adamsville, Tennessee. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict. Don worked as the Service Manager for several Ford dealerships.

He loved fishing and was well known for the way he kept his yard. His greatest pleasure might have been his yard work. Every Saturday, without fail, he could be seen on his mower, making his yard look wonderful. For over 20 years Don served as the Quartermaster for VFW Post 4904. He was proud to be a part of this fine organization. He was also a member of the Eldorendo Holiness Church, where he served as the song leader and Sunday School superintendent. Don’s many friends and loving family will greatly miss him.

Mr. Singleton is survived by his daughter, Karen McNeill of Tallahassee, Florida; sons, Jim Singleton (Libby) of Tallahassee and J. R. Singleton (Tessa) of Bainbridge, Georgia; siblings, Connie Henson (Phil) of Olive Branch, Mississippi and Steve Singleton of Willis, Texas; and grandchildren, Madison McNeill, Madilyn McNeill, and Raina Singleton. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mike Singleton.

Donations to honor Don may be made to Eldorendo Holiness Church, 1274 Old Eldorendo Road, Colquitt, Georgia 39837.

Online condolences may be sent at www.Coxiveyfuneralhome,com. Cox-Ivey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.