Published 11:50 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Mr. Gary Ray Chason, age 63, passed away Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Cairo, Georgia. A service is being planned, and the information will be available later.

Gary Ray Chason was born March 7, 1962, in Grady County, Georgia, to Ollin Lee Chason, Sr. and Laura Belle Gunn Chason. He was a free spirit that loved to roam. He dearly loved his family, and the family dearly loved him. He was raised one of 12 children.

Mr. Chason is survived by his son, James Chason, Sr., grandson, James Chason, Jr., and siblings, Dean Cox, Jimmy Chason, Ronnie Chason (Bobbie), Roger Chason, Kent Chason, and Geneva Chason. He was preceded in death by his parents and 5 siblings.

