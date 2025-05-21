Grace Christian Academy celebrates senior achievements at Awards Ceremony Published 8:30 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Thursday evening, Grace Christian Academy (GCA) held its Senior Awards Ceremony at the Kirbo Center, recognizing outstanding academic achievements and scholarship recipients.

The event began with a welcome and prayer led by GCA Principal Sean Johnson, followed by the announcement of scholarship winners.

Kate Poitevint received the Bainbridge Tennis Association Scholarship, Bill Reynolds Memorial Scholarship, First National Bank Scholarship, Bainbridge Rotary Scholarship, and James E. Eunice Scholarship.

Dawson Worsley and Emori Vickers were awarded the SRTC Foundation Scholarship, with Worsley also earning the Farm Credit Scholarship.

Trey Henderson won the Family Bank Scholarship, and Hines Roberts was recognized with the Masonic Lodge #8 Scholarship.

The Woodmen of the World Scholarship was awarded to Preston Barnett, Sybil Lee, and Kate Sigman. Additionally, Sybil Lee received the DAR Award, Preston Barnett earned the STAR Student Award, and Kate Sigman was honored as Valedictorian (VAL).

Keith Eidson received Legacy Cords, while Jaiden Belcher and Madison Deese were honored with the Fruit of the Spirit Award.

Principal’s Honor Roll: Madelyn Ard, Preston Barnett, Keith Eidson, Sybil Lee, Kate Poitevint, Kate Sigman, Cade Wells, Aiden Whittaker

A-Honor Roll: Sara Kate Crews, Angeline Doan, Alyssa Harrison, Haylee Henry

A/B-Honor Roll: Jaiden Belcher, Madison Deese, Reagan DeLanoy, Carlee Dollar, Cheyenne Mitchell

Students receiving the National Honor Society Collar included: Grier Albritton, Madelyn Ard, Preston Barnett, Jaiden Belcher, Chloe Brogdon, Sara Kate Crews, Madison Deese, Reagan DeLanoy, Angeline Doan, Carlee Dollar, Owen Earnest, Keith Eidson, Alyssa Harrison, Haylee Henry, Sybil Lee, Cheyenne Mitchell, Kate Poitevint, Ali Roberts, Hines Roberts, Kate Sigman, Landon Temples, JJ Walker, Cade Wells, Aiden Whittaker, Dawson Worsley.

The Highest GPA Senior and Valedictorian honor was awarded to Kate Sigman, while Sybil Lee was named Salutatorian.

4.0 Medallions: Preston Barnett, Sara Kate Crews, Keith Eidson, Haylee Henry, Sybil Lee, Kate Poitevint, Kate Sigman, Cade Wells, Aiden Whittaker

Honor Graduates: Grier Albritton, Madelyn Ard, Preston Barnett, Jaiden Belcher, Chloe Brogdon, Sara Kate Crews, Madison Deese, Angeline Doan, Carlee Dollar, Owen Earnest, Keith Eidson, Alyssa Harrison, Haylee Henry, Sybil Lee, Cheyenne Mitchell, Kate Poitevint, Ali Roberts, Hines Roberts, Kate Sigman, Landon Temples, Cade Wells, Aiden Whittaker, Dawson Worsley

Cougar Chord: Preston Barnett, Reagan DeLanoy, Carlee Dollar, Owen Earnest, Haylee Henry, Sybil Lee, Hines Roberts, Cade Wells

Legacy Cord: Keith Eidson

White Tassel: Preston Barnett, Sara Kate Crews, Keith Eidson, Haylee Henry, Sybil Lee, Kate Poitevint, Kate Sigman, Cade Wells

The ceremony was a memorable evening, celebrating the hard work and dedication of Grace Christian Academy’s senior class, as they prepare for their next chapter.