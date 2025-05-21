Grace Christian’s Poitevint and Earnest named Athletes of the Year Published 9:22 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

During Grace Christian Academy’s annual athletic awards banquet, Senior Lady Cougar volleyball, basketball, and tennis athlete Kate Poitevint and senior Cougar football, basketball, and tennis player Owen Earnest received the prestigious titles of Female and Male Athletes of the Year.

Balancing rigorous academics with impressive athletic performances, Sybill Lee and Preston Barnett were named Scholar Athletes of the Year at Grace Christian Academy. Lee’s versatility was displayed in cross country, volleyball, basketball, and tennis, while Barnett proved his skill in football, basketball, soccer, and tennis.

As the new academic year begins, Poiteveint & Lee will take their next step at Auburn University, while Earnest sets off for the University of Alabama. Barnett will continue his education at Georgia Tech.

Kate Poitevint

Poitevint invested countless hours into improving her game, challenging herself in training, and performing at an elite level in multiple sports. When she was named Female Athlete of the Year for Grace Christian Academy, the recognition felt like the culmination of all her hard work. “It definitely felt great,” she said, reflecting on the honor. “All the accomplishments, all the effort—it all came together for this one big thing.”

Excelling across three sports—Poitevint collected back-to-back State Player of the Year titles in volleyball and multiple state championships in tennis. Even in basketball, a sport she had only picked up recently, she had been recognized as an All-Region player. “It was kind of funny,” she admitted, “but it showed I could pick something up and prove myself.”

Balancing three demanding sports with academics was no easy task, but Poitevint was disciplined. Carefully planned study sessions and sheer determination kept her on track. “It was all about making sure I had time for different things,” she explained. “But also putting in the work even when I didn’t want to.”

As Poitevint reflected on her time as a student-athlete at Grace, she hopes to be remembered as a leader and role model. “I want to be the kind of athlete people look up to,” she said. “Whether I’m winning or losing, I want to have a positive outlook and be the teammate people want by their side.”

Owen Earnest

For Owen Earnest, earning the title of Male Athlete of the Year at Grace Christian Academy felt like the ultimate reward for years of dedication and perseverance. “All the hard work, all the practices—it finally paid off,” he said. While he wasn’t certain he would receive the honor, the recognition reinforced the impact of his efforts. “It really made me reflect on everything—the years, the coaches, my parents. It all came together.”

His athletic career was nothing short of remarkable. He competed in four years of varsity cross country, two years of football, five years of basketball—including playing varsity since eighth grade—and four years of tennis. Balancing such a demanding schedule wasn’t easy, but he found a rhythm. “Having my sports at different times of the year helped,” he explained. “I could focus intensely on one during its season while still training for the others year-round.”

His leadership on the field and court was undeniable, especially as a quarterback in football and point guard in basketball—positions that required sharp decision-making and composure under pressure. “It was definitely a lot to manage,” Earnest admitted. “But being in control and getting everything organized, making game plans—that’s something I love. Hopefully, that skill translates to the future, whether in sports, jobs, or even everyday life.”

As he moves on from Grace Christian Academy, Earnest’s legacy as a dedicated, disciplined, and motivating student-athlete will continue to thrive.