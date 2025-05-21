Published 1:31 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Lautrella Cleveland Joiner, 89, of Colquitt, passed away Monday, May 19, 2025.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at Colquitt Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. Kent Barwick officiating. Interment will follow at Shepard Cemetery with Ethan Godby, Ben Joiner, Nolan Freeman, Jonathan Joiner, Brandon Lane, and David Lizarralde serving as active pallbearers.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.bryantfuneralga.com. Memorial donations may be made to Colquitt Free Will Baptist Church Building Fund, 319 East Grow Street, Colquitt, GA 39837.

Lautrella Cleveland was born December 14, 1935, in Colquitt, GA, the daughter of Calvin & Retha Cook Cleveland. She was a graduate of Miller County High School, Class of 1954. Lautrella married John Thomas Joiner in 1954, and they lived at various duty stations during his Navy days finally settling back home in South Georgia. Lautrella attended Colquitt Free Will Baptist Church.

With a heart of gold, Lautrella put others first. She loved unconditionally and often gave when others had no idea. Her sweet spirit (and home cooking) was like a magnet for family gatherings. She was the go-to for Brunswick stew and cornbread.

Lautrella enjoyed working in her yard and flower beds. She was described as someone who could “make something out of nothing.” Realizing early on that material things were not what mattered most, Lautrella learned to take a little and make a lot. She considered her family & church family her most valuable gifts and leaves a legacy of love in the countless lives she touched.

Survivors include her children, John Thomas “Tommy” Joiner, Jr. (Terry) of Donalsonville, Terry Wayne Joiner of Dade City, FL, Michael Dennis Joiner (Ina) of Colquitt, Leslie Joiner Freeman (Kreg) also of Colquitt, and Pamela Joye Joiner (Cy Hudson) of Oldsmar, FL; her grandchildren, Misty & David, Ben & Nikki, Gina & David, Shanna & David, Kasey, MacKenzie & Johnny, Sydney,, Dana & Paul, Candace, Jonathan & Brittany, Haley & Derek, Karlie & Brandon, Nolan & Jamie, James, Katie, Scotty, Clancey, and Gus; her twenty-seven great-grandchildren; her sisters, Mary Anne Godwin (Monroe) and Betty Jean Waddell; and a host of extended family. In addition to her parents, Lautrella was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, John Thomas Joiner, Sr., and her siblings, Buford Cleveland, Arthur “Smokey” Cleveland, and Katherine Williams.

Bryant Funeral Home, located at 105 N. Florida Street, is assisting the family with arrangements. (229-246-3321)