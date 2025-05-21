Phillips and Holley named 2024-25 Joe Crine Athletes of the Year Published 9:30 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Bearcat football and track & field athlete Braylon Phillips and Ladycat soccer and softball player Abigail Holley were named Bainbridge High School’s 2024-2025 Senior Joe Crine Male and Female Athletes of the Year.

Braylon Phillips

The Joe Crine Male Athlete of the Year Award has long been a symbol of excellence and dedication, and for the Phillips family, it holds an even deeper significance. When Braylon Phillips won the prestigious award on the night of May 13th, he followed in the footsteps of his mother, Tandria, one of the best female track stars in Bainbridge High’s history and older brother, Keenan who was named an NAIA All-American—continuing a legacy built on hard work, perseverance, and an unwavering commitment to sports.

Braylon Phillips was awarded the Joe Crine Male Athlete of the Year award for four years of success in multiple sports at BHS.

Football is his passion, but academics came first—Braylon earned a varsity role as a sophomore while prioritizing his education. His commitment made his mother’s pride undeniable. “We always say: whatever you start, you finish,” she said. “And Braylon has done exactly that.”

Phillips has spent years dedicating himself to sports, lettering in varsity football for three seasons, competing in track throughout all four years, and even playing basketball as a freshman.

Over three seasons, he amassed 200+ tackles and 40 TFLs, proving his dominance. His leadership earned him 3A All-State and First-Team All-Region honors as a senior, as well as a Second-Team All-Region nod the year prior. A standout in the 2023-24 GACA All-Star Classic, he helped Bainbridge secure three straight region titles (2021–2023) and deep playoff runs, including two quarterfinals and a Sweet 16 finish.

“When he won, I was so proud,” Tandria said. “He worked very hard, devoting countless hours to perfecting his craft. He gives his all every time he steps on the football field or track. It was well deserved.”

“I tell you, it is an awesome feeling to see hard work pay off in the end,” Tandria said, reflecting on the moment. “Mr. Crine was such an inspiration; his love for sports was truly special, and he followed my sports career at Bainbridge. To have both of my kids receive that same honor is just astounding. I couldn’t ask for anything more for them.”

With his brother winning the Joe Crine Male Athlete of the Year award the previous year, Braylon admitted, “I think it was a big motivation… I’m pretty sure that’s a first—my mom and her two sons being named Athletes of the Year. I wanted to be a part of that.”

Now, he’s taking his talents to Charleston Southern University, ready to make an impact on and off the football field. For future Bainbridge athletes, he offered simple yet powerful advice: “Work hard. Never settle for less. It doesn’t matter how many offers or stars you have—as long as you’re working hard, that’s all that matters.”

Abigail Holley

For Bainbridge High School senior Abigail Holley, winning the Joe Crine Senior Female Athlete of the Year Award was more than just a personal achievement—She was both stunned and deeply humbled by the recognition.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all,” Holley admitted. “It was a huge surprise, but it’s an incredible honor to represent my school with this award.”

Holley’s high school athletic career has been defined by dedication, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to her teams. As both a softball and soccer standout, she committed extensive time to developing and enhancing her skill set, and the recognition serves as a reflection of the hard work she invested in her time at Bainbridge.

“I feel like this award really shows how much effort and dedication I put into my sports that I played,” she said. “There are so many incredible athletes at (Bainbridge High) school, and the fact that I was chosen makes me realize just how much work I put in, and how much I truly care about what I do.”

A defining moment in Holley’s athletic journey took place on the soccer field, where she stepped into a leadership role as a senior captain. She led with her voice, guiding younger teammates and ensuring that accountability and encouragement were at the forefront of her leadership style.

Her contributions shaped Bainbridge’s commanding presence in 3A Region 1 girls’ soccer, solidifying the program’s four-year streak of excellence (35-1). Holley was named to the first or second All-Region team on multiple occasions and participated in the 229 All-Star Game.

“I’d say I’m a very vocal person,” Holley explained. “It’s important to show leadership and help teammates understand what’s right and wrong on and off the field, too.”

She remained a steadfast competitor for Bainbridge, spending all four years on the varsity softball and soccer teams. While she participated in dance her freshman year, her commitment to softball and soccer framed her high school athletic career.

Holley, a talented catcher, committed to East Georgia State College to continue her softball career at the NJCAA Division I level in Covena, Georgia.

Now, as Holley wraps up her high school career, she leaves behind a legacy of leadership and dedication. Winning the Joe Crine Senior Female Athlete of the Year Award solidifies her impact, proving that her years of effort did not go unnoticed.

The award is named after the late Post-Searchlight sports reporter Joe Crine and honors senior athletes who excelled in their high school athletic careers.

“This award highlights the achievements of senior male and female athletes who exemplify the essence of ideal student-athletes through consistent commitment and passion for their sports during their high school journey.”