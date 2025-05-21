Rotary Members Tour the Salvation Army in honor of the Salvation Army Week Published 8:30 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

On Thursday evening, Rotary members toured the Salvation Army, organized by Merreann McDonald, Director at the Salvation Army, in celebration of National Salvation Army Week—an annual observance in the United States recognizing the organization’s impact.

The tour ran from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, with the first group starting at 5:30 PM and the second at 6:00 PM. It began with a walkthrough of the warehouse, where members learned about the clothing bailing process. If clothing is unsuitable for sale due to damage, it is repurposed—sometimes shipped to third-world countries. Members were shown bailed clothing and the steps involved, as well as the organization’s pantry, food sources, and a donated freezer and refrigerator.

Rotary members also toured the donation drop-off area to see how items are processed before hitting the sales floor, where they observed available goods. The Salvation Army offers a wide range of items, including clothing, accessories, furniture, household goods, electronics, books, media, toys, and seasonal products.

Several individuals helped facilitate the tour. Rolie Hancock, volunteer and Salvation Army Board Member, guided members through the selling floor. Joe Livingston, from the First United Methodist Church of Bainbridge, led a tour of the back offices and discussed local initiatives, including the S.O.S Program (Supper on Scott St.) and Thanksgiving and Christmas food boxes. Merreann McDonald, Zanthia Sanders, Salvation Army Staff and Caseworker, and Threasa Hall, Salvation Army Volunteer, assisted with the tour, while Jamie Sinko, Director of Development at Memorial Hospital and Manor, led the group to their next stop.

Rotary members gained valuable insight into the Salvation Army’s operations and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting its mission.

After the event, refreshments and hors d’oeuvres were provided.