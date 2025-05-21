Roy W. Hawkins

Published 11:41 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Roy W. “Billy” Hawkins, 83, of Climax, GA passed away Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Per Billy’s wishes, no services will be held. Interment will be at Johnson Cemetery. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.bryantfuneralga.com. Memorial donations may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 2030 Antioch Church Road, Climax, GA 39834.

Roy William Hawkins was born July 20, 1941, the son of Joseph & Bettye Tipper Hawkins. Following his high school graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy. Billy served as a supervisor at Englehard, retiring with 30+ years of service. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

Billy was a “jack-of-all-trades”. He tinkered with everything and fixed most things. He enjoyed being outdoors, nurturing his farm animals, and fishing when he had time. Pranks and practical jokes were always on deck for whomever was available. Billy considered his full-time job handling “whatever the girls wanted”.

Survivors include his granddaughter, Zoie Spooner. In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Dolores Perry Hawkins; his daughter, Gargaria Hawkins Spooner; and his brother, Jim Hawkins.

Bryant Funeral Home, located at 105 N. Florida Street, is assisting the family with arrangements. (229-246-3321)