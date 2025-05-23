A Historic First for Bainbridge Tennis: Cullen Glover and Gibbs Palmer Make Program History Published 2:50 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

1 of 8

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

For the first time in Bainbridge tennis history, two standout athletes, Cullen Glover and Gibbs Palmer, etched their names in the record books as the program’s inaugural Region 1-AAA Male and Female Tennis Players of the Year. Reaching this milestone was a testament to their unyielding commitment, relentless drive, and deep passion for tennis that surpassed individual honors.

Glover, a dominant force on the court, had long pushed himself to improve with each match. When he found out he had won the coveted Region MVP award, he was filled with exhilaration.

“It’s really cool,” Glover said. “This is the first time we’ve had a Region MVP, so it was exciting to be part of that history.”

Email newsletter signup

For Palmer, the recognition was unexpected but deeply meaningful. She had spent years refining her game, and to be honored among the best in the region was a testament to her hard work.

“I didn’t expect it,” Palmer admitted. “But I was honored among all the players in the region. I am truly grateful and excited.”

While tennis is often seen as an individual sport, both players recognized the importance of their teammates in shaping their success. Glover credited his teammates for pushing him to be better every day, ensuring that Bainbridge’s tennis program remained competitive.

“I always try to do my part and encourage them as best I can,” he shared. “All the time spent practicing every day made it worth it.”

Palmer echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging her teammates and longtime coach, Tabitha Spooner, as instrumental in her development. Having played under Spooner’s guidance since middle school, Palmer had developed a deep trust in her leadership.

“My teammates were a huge part of this,” Palmer said. “We went to the Final Four this year, and I could not have done it without them. Especially my seniors—they were so encouraging and motivated. They wanted to win and pushed us forward. I’m proud of them.”

The Bainbridge girls’ tennis program had made history, advancing to the Final Four for the first time in 45 years. This achievement underscored the resilience and determination of the team, proving their ability to compete at the highest level.

“We’ve fought through tough matches and playoffs for years,” Palmer reflected. “Winning this award is big for me, but also for the team. We made it to the Final Four, and it shows we push through and fight, and we don’t give up.”

For both Glover and Palmer, this recognition was more than just an individual honor—it was a milestone in Bainbridge tennis history. Their dedication and commitment set a new standard for future players, inspiring the next generation to chase their dreams on the court.

Closing out their high school careers, they cement a legacy of resilience and greatness that will echo through Bainbridge tennis for years.