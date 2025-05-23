Climbing the Leaderboard: Bainbridge Golfers Brave Highland’s Terrain Published 9:49 am Friday, May 23, 2025

The 3A GHSA Golf State Championship, held on May 19-20 at Highland Country Club, united elite boys and girls high school golfers for individual and team competition. Since 1922, Highland Country Club has been a cherished establishment in LaGrange, Georgia, providing a top-tier setting for sports, business, and social gatherings.

Renowned for his exceptional golf course designs, Donald Ross personally guided the development of Highland Country Club in 1922 and later assisted in the creation of another local course in 1947.

The Bainbridge Ladycats golf team, led by junior Ivey Godby and sophomore Rylee Kate Brock, took on a tough challenge at the GHSA 3A Golf State Tournament at Highland Country Club. They showed grit and determination on a course that tested their skill and endurance. Bainbridge golf coach Greg Harrell described the experience as a “grind,” emphasizing the mental and physical challenge of walking two full days of 18-hole rounds in the mountainous terrain.

“I was proud that the girls did not complain,” Bainbridge head golf coach Greg Harrell said. “They knew the task at hand, and they put one foot in front of the other and had a very strong performance out of Godby and Brock,” he said. Brock, a sophomore, had a breakout performance, shooting her best rounds of the season, securing the lowest medalist honor, and rising to the occasion for her teammates.

While the course played extremely difficult, the Bearcats held their own, finishing 11th in the state. Qualifying alone was an achievement worthy of celebration, but Harrell believes they could have placed a few spots higher. “We truly feel like we should have been a few places higher,” he noted.

One of the biggest learning experiences from the state tournament came from playing on elevated greens with significant undulation—something the team doesn’t often face in their area. “The greens were super quick, super fast. The course was in excellent shape. It is a state-level course for sure,” Harrell stated. To prepare for these types of challenges in the future, he plans to schedule even more tournaments next season, helping the Bearcats varsity golf program gain exposure and build endurance.

On the boys’ side, senior golfer John David Bell delivered a gutsy performance. He scrambled throughout both rounds, finding ways to save par in critical moments. One highlight came when he hit a remarkable 64-yard third shot into a par four, landing the ball just six inches from the cup before sinking the putt, which was a momentum-changing moment in his match.

Facing sweltering temperatures and tough terrain, Bell showed remarkable composure in his first appearance at State. Finishing 35th in a field of approximately 75 golfers, he proved he could compete at the next level, even if he didn’t play his absolute best rounds.

“He hit some scrambles many times both days just to save par, he would find himself in trouble off the tee box and then hit a shot of a lifetime,” Harrell said. “I would say he definitely had one of his career pars for sure.”

Looking ahead, Bell has been accepted to Troy University and hopes to walk on to their golf team, continuing his golf journey at the collegiate level.

From endurance to strategy, the Bainbridge Bearcats made the most of their experience at Highland Country Club. Their resilience and commitment to the game stood out, and Harrell couldn’t be prouder of the way they fought through the challenges.

Coach Harrell invites aspiring middle school golfers to try out for the Bainbridge golf program. This summer, Bainbridge Country Club will hold golf clinics to help players refine their skills. Harrell also emphasizes the importance of staying involved in golf throughout the year.