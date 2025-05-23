From Middle School Dreams to Varsity Battles: The Cougars’ Emotional Playoff Journey Published 2:43 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

The Grace Christian Cougars baseball program hosted the Class A semifinals Thursday afternoon, and the series mentality was forcing a game three after dropping Game 1 of the series to the Vidalia Heritage Academy Eagles 12-4 at GCA’s Athletic Complex.

With their season hanging in the balance, the Cougars came out firing, posting two runs in the first inning. No. 8 Aiden Whittaker roped a single to center, sending No. 6 Keith Eidson across home plate. Shortly after, No. 99 catcher Noah Smith ripped a double to left field, effortlessly plating Whittaker following his aggressive baserunning.

Leaving nothing behind, Columbus State Cougars commit Whittaker delivered 6.1 strong innings, surrendering just one earned run, fanning six batters, and reaching 114 pitches. His performance in game two was nothing short of spectacular, securing two hits on two swings and adding two walks to his stat line.

The intensity reached a fever pitch in the top of the seventh, as No. 9 Landon Temples challenged the defense, trying to extend his double into a triple with the game tied at two. Eidson would reach second base on an error by the Eagles’ infield in the following at-bat.

Standing tall in another pivotal moment, Whittaker came through, delivering a crucial single to right field that scored Eidson and put the Cougars back ahead, keeping their championship hopes alive.

The one-run lead was short-lived as in the bottom of the seventh inning, with one out via a strikeout. A double to center field by Judd Wilkes with runners on second and third for the Eagles clinched their ticket to the Class A Championship game hosted at Synovus Park, Columbus, on Thursday, May 29, against the top-seeded Citizens Christian Academy Patriots.

In his first year as head coach of Grace Christian baseball, Nathan Nunez found himself leading a senior class unlike any before. A Class A semifinal appearance marked a historic moment for the program, and for Nunez, it was a bittersweet milestone.

“This senior class is the best that’s ever come through here, that’s for sure,” Nunez said. “I don’t think there’ll ever be a team better than the one we had this year.”

Grace Christian’s baseball team ended the season at 14-9, going undefeated in Region Three play and winning the region for a record third time in a row. They hosted a quarterfinal and Class A semifinal series against Robert Toombs Christian Academy and Vidalia Heritage Academy.

What made this group truly exceptional wasn’t just raw talent—it was their deep-rooted connection. Many of these seniors had been playing together since middle school, some even earlier. Their chemistry, built through years of shared experiences, created a team culture that was nearly impossible to replicate.

“They grew together as a varsity team,” Nunez explained. “That cohesiveness, that familiarity—that’s what set them apart.”

Columbus State, Thomas University, and Milligan University will be the next destinations for Whittaker, Smith, and Eidson as they progress in their collegiate baseball careers.

Even with the remarkable feat of reaching the semifinals, Nunez was left grappling with the thought of untapped greatness.

“It was wonderful for my first year as head coach,” he reflected. “I’m happy, but at the same time, very disappointed. We beat ourselves today.”

For Nunez and Grace Christian, the season was unforgettable, though the outcome hinted at a melancholic closure.