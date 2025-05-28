Arrest Reports May 28
Published 11:13 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Bainbridge Public Safety
- Kelsey Brown, leaving the scene of accident (hit & run)($525), obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor) ($955), lighted headlights required at certain times ($135), expired vehicle tag or decal ($135)
- Shane Dill, operating vessel under the influence of alcohol – misdemeanor ($1,300), operating vessel without registration (no bond reported)
- Patrick Fuller, theft by taking ($1,850), theft by taking – felony ($2,400)
- Markia Howell, failure to maintain lane ($135), driving under influence alcohol/drugs ($1,276)
- Juarez Rivas, driving without license ($720), speeding ($182)
- Antonio Williams, public drunkenness ($275), giving false information or false name ($655), obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor) ($955)
- Richard Barfield, illegal possession of controlled substance (cocaine) (no bond reported)
- Anthony Green, public drunkness ($275), giving false name or false information ($655)
- Lawayne McClain, false imprisonment (no bond reported)
- Nakita Carter, battery-family violence (1st offense) Misdemeanor ($1,850)
- Reba Grubbs, obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor) ($1,300), possession of meth ($2,400)
- Markeith Osborne, driving while license suspended or revoked ($1,975), driving w/o headlights when required ($135), tag light illumination required ($135)
- Anitra Powell, theft by shoplifting – felony ($2,950)
- Timothy Ezell, criminal trespass ($275)
- Jimmy Bryson, no insurance (no bond reported), expired or no registration or title (no bond reported), possession of methamphetamine (no bond reported), brake lights and turn signals required (no bond reported), turning position; signal required (no bond reported), tail light required (no bond reported)
- Jahkia Rambo, criminal trespass ($275), possession of alcohol by a minor ($355), violation of curfew ordinance minor ($275)
- Shankierra Jackson, terroristic threats and acts – misdemeanor Houston county warrant (no bond reported), aggravated stalking (no bond reported)
- Robin Morgan, possession of meth (no bond reported), DUI 3rd offense (no bond reported), reckless conduct (misdemeanor) (no bond reported), tag lights illumination required (no bond reported), failure to maintain lane (no bond reported)
- Margaret Lennard, cruelty to children 2nd degree (no bond reported)
- Christopher Cobb, theft by receiving stolen property – felony (x2) ($4,600)
- Austin Brown, theft by receiving stolen property – felony (no bond reported)
Decatur County SO
- Abraham Harrison, criminal trespass ($1,300)
- Vincent Burns, probation violation o/c criminal damage 2nd degree; simple battery (no bond reported)
- Marcquel Smith, forgery in the third degree (no bond reported), deposit account fraud (no bond reported), financial transaction card fraud (no bond reported), printing/executing/negotiating fictitious checks (no bond reported),
- Rederica Williams, possession of meth ($2,400)
- Pirre Smart, possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes (indictment) ($5,700), theft by receiving stolen property (no bond reported)
- Maurice Williams, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor) (no bond reported), purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana (no bond reported)
- Lacey McMillan, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults elders persons (no bond reported), financial transaction card fraud (no bond reported)
- Jordan Wheeler, probation violation o/c sex exploitation of child obscene (no bond reported)
Ga State Patrol
- Carl Gavin, failure to maintain lane (no bond reported), driver to exercise due care (no bond reported), theft by bringing stolen property into state (no bond reported), driving under the influence – alcohol (no bond reported), theft by receiving stolen property (no bond reported), open container (no bond reported)
- Destiny Guy,brake lights and turn signals required (no bond reported), driving under influence drugs/alcohol ($1,300), driver to exercise due care (no bond reported)
- Annbriell Hayes, improper/erratic lane change (no bond reported), driving under the influence – alcohol ($1,300), driver to exercise due care (no bond reported), failure to maintain insurance (no bond reported)
- Robert Howard, driving under the influence – alcohol ($1,300), driver to exercise due care (no bond reported), open container (no bond reported)
- Ashley Mosely, driving while license suspended or revoked ($1,300), speeding (no bond reported)
- Gary Daniels, failure to maintain lane (no bond reported), driving under the influence – alcohol ($1,300), child restraint law child safety (no bond reported), driver to exercise due care (no bond reported),
