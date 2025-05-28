Ashley Long designs new River Walk murals Published 9:57 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

1 of 1

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Bainbridge is home to a vibrant collection of murals that celebrate the community’s rich heritage and artistic spirit. These works of art, ranging from whimsical designs to historical tributes, adorn buildings throughout the city—all thanks to the creativity and dedication of local artist Ashley Long.

Long, a Bainbridge native, comes from an artistic family. His uncle, Dargan, was a portrait painter in Bainbridge for 30 years and served as Long’s biggest inspiration, giving him lessons throughout his childhood. With the support of the City of Bainbridge, Long has been able to showcase his artistic talent across the community.

Since 2014, he has painted landscapes, pet portraits, and still lifes, as well as designed t-shirts and promotional stills for the River Town Days event and live paintings at weddings. His mural work includes two pieces behind the former Scoops ice cream shop, as well as contributions to sets and props for the Little Theater. In addition to his murals, Long is an active member of the Firehouse Arts Center, where he has taught painting classes and helped organize drawing events for kids.

Email newsletter signup

Currently, Long is working on a new painting for the Firehouse’s upcoming Pathways and Portals show, with an opening reception on June 20 at 6 PM.

His most recent mural project focuses on Chason Park, a scenic location by the River Walk. After sketching his ideas, he submitted them for city approval and began bringing his vision to life.

The first mural features children playing in the water feature, accompanied by an American flag and a welcoming message for visitors arriving in Bainbridge. The second mural showcases the Longleaf Pine area, depicting the hill, the fort at the top, and the iconic green slide. Inspired by the Flint River ecosystem and the native wildflowers planted throughout the park, Long incorporated Butterfly Milkweed at the bottom along with a Gopher Tortoise.

For the third mural, he plans to paint the grand staircase and the towering Live Oaks from the original Chason Park area, capturing its historic charm.

Long’s mural process always begins with a sketch. He grids the sketch to match the wall’s dimensions—for instance, one inch on paper equals one foot on the wall—and then chalks the grid onto the surface. This method helps him accurately scale and transfer his design. Using chalk allows for easy adjustments before he begins filling in the mural with paint.

For this project, Parker Paint mixed custom acrylic colors to match Long’s envisioned palette. Depending on the weather, each mural takes about two weeks to complete. Once finished, he applies a UV protectant to ensure the artwork is preserved for years to come.

Long hopes the community takes pride in these murals and appreciates the effort to highlight Bainbridge’s beauty.

If people enjoy his work, they can follow him on Instagram @ashleylongart or visit his studio on the Square in Downtown Bainbridge!