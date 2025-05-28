Battle-Tested Bearcats: Bainbridge prevails with tough defense and explosive runs Published 9:52 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

With anticipation high on May 15th, the Bainbridge Bearcats marched into Veteran Stadium determined to make a statement in the Trojans’ 2025 spring scrimmage game. With head coach Jay Walls in his second year leading the program, Bainbridge delivered a gritty performance that showcased its defensive dominance in the trenches and offensive firepower on the ground.

The Bearcats stumbled early in their scrimmage when a fumble in their own territory handed Brooks County a golden scoring opportunity. The Trojans capitalized, surging ahead 7-0 with 6:37 left in the first quarter, as their quarterback, in a scramble drill, led to a fumble in the Trojans’ end zone, but the ball was recovered just in time for six points.

Bainbridge refused to let adversity dictate the night. On the very next play from scrimmage, senior running back No. 44 Demarion Cooper took the handoff and turned the tide instantly. With a burst of speed and flawless vision, he split through the defense and raced untouched for a 75-yard touchdown, igniting the Bearcats’ sideline and tying the score at 7-7. The energy shifted, and Bainbridge seized control.

From that point on, the Bearcats’ defense asserted its dominance, shutting down Brooks County’s rushing attack. The front seven played with controlled aggression, clogging running lanes and wrapping up ball carriers before they could find daylight. With the scoreboard reading seven apiece at halftime, Bainbridge’s defense kept Brooks County under intense pressure, turning third-down plays into uphill battles and forcing the Trojans to scrap for every inch of progress.

Offensively, Bainbridge continued to find success, led by senior quarterback No. 8 Brooks Hines in the second and third quarters. Showcasing athleticism and precision, Hines delivered crisp throws outside the numbers on curl routes. A clutch third-down completion to Benji Dollar and a fourth-down conversion on fourth and sixth to No. 19 junior receiver Ajylan McNair kept the Trojans’ secondary alert early in the third quarter.

Bainbridge mixed in bruising and explosive runs to wear down Brooks County. Senior running backs No. 7 Bryce Olds and No. 30 Ryheem Lowe played critical roles in the second half, weaving their way through holes and bouncing outside to get to the edge and move the chains for the Bearcats. Olds powered into the end zone on a draw play, pushing the Bearcats ahead 13-7 with 4:54 left in the third quarter, moments after converting a crucial third-and-two in a goal-to-go scenario.

Bearcats’ No. 21, Korbin Bryant, delivered a crucial sack late in the third quarter, pinning the Trojans in a third-and-long. Field position remained in Bainbridge’s favor as the game wore on, pushing Brooks County into long, methodical drives. Entering the fourth quarter, the Trojans were pinned near their own 10-yard line.

With the varsity backups stepping in during the fourth quarter, the Bearcats’ coaching staff had a key opportunity to assess their development in real-time.

Bainbridge refused to break, guarding a slim 13-7 advantage with ironclad defense, suffocating Brooks County’s running game and chasing multiple to the football. The Bearcats’ run defense stood out as a major strength in the Spring scrimmage, delivering key plays throughout and nearly forcing a safety in the fourth quarter with relentless pursuit of the Trojans’ ball carrier.

With under two minutes left, the Bearcats, clinging to a six-point lead, leaned on their running backs. No. 44 Chris Harris and Lowe kept the drive alive, breaking free on fourth-and-one, Lowe sprinted to the edge for a big gain, sealing the win.