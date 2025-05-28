Published 10:22 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Carole Hunt Wells, 84, originally from Bainbridge, GA passed away peacefully on Friday, May 2, 2025, in Smithfield, NC. Born October 7, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Jess Willard (JW) Hunt and Martha Simms Hunt. Carole was also preceded in death by her brother, Charles Hunt.

Carole treasured quality time with her family and friends and lived a life filled with creativity, service, and connection. A passionate teacher and artist, she loved sharing her skills through basket weaving classes and proudly published a book on the craft, A Bevy of Baskets. She was the owner of Carolina Caning Supply and an active member of the Splash watercolor art group. Carole enjoyed being a landlord and friend to her apartment community, where her warmth and generosity left a lasting impact. Her faith was central to her life, and she served joyfully at her church.

Carole is survived by her husband, William Wells; children, Paige Wells Connet (Pete), Jill Baggett (Jimmy), and Thomas Wells (Meg); Grandchildren, William Baggett, Lane Baggett, Spencer Beasley (Lindsay), and Blair Beasley; Great-grandchild, Ronin Beasley; and beloved cousin, Patsy Owens.

Graveside burial service:

11:00 AM

Saturday, May 31

Oak City Cemetery

420 Cemetery Street, Bainbridge, GA

Family and friends are invited to attend.