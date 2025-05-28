Chason Park marks three years of growth and care Published 10:09 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

1 of 1

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

October of 2025 will mark the third anniversary of the updated Chason Park in Bainbridge. Since its expansion, the park has drawn visitors from near and far, including travelers from Tennessee and Canada.

The park’s neatly trimmed lawns, vibrant flowerbeds bursting with color, pressure-washed splash pad, thoroughly cleaned and stocked restrooms, sanitized picnic tables and chairs, and well-maintained grounds are all thanks to the dedication of Park Director John Parker and his hardworking team. Working seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., they ensure Chason Park remains a clean and welcoming space for residents and visitors alike.

To maintain the park’s inviting atmosphere, Parker encourages guests to clean up after themselves and be mindful of others, helping preserve the space for everyone to enjoy.