City of Bainbridge to host the Oscar Jackson Camp this summer Published 10:16 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

From June 9 to June 27, Oscar Jackson Camp will take place at the Boat Basin.

Originally launched by the City of Bainbridge in 2013, the camp is designed for children ages 7-12 from Bainbridge and surrounding areas. Its goal is to encourage kids to explore the outdoors, develop useful skills, and form a deeper connection with the environment.

“We really want to give them a reason to unplug from their screens and discover the joys of nature,” said Claire Phillips, Special Events Coordinator. Campers will have the opportunity to participate in activities such as archery, fishing, fire-building, hunter safety, and wildlife exploration. These experiences are designed to help children discover new interests, build confidence, and enjoy the great outdoors. “It’s all about helping them grow, learn, and have a great time doing it,” Phillips added.

A registration fee helps cover supplies, materials, and program costs. To attend, campers must submit a registration form and a basic health waiver—most importantly, they should be ready to participate and have fun!