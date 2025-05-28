Cooper’s donates AC unit to First Option Care in Thomasville Published 9:54 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

With summer fast approaching, the usual Georgia summer temperatures will follow. Last Tuesday, May 27, Cooper’s Plumbing & Air stepped up to help manage the heat by installing a new HVAC unit at First Option Care in Thomasville.

A well-known name in Bainbridge, Cooper’s Plumbing & Air is a family-owned business specializing in heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and plumbing services for residential and light commercial clients. Offering 24/7 emergency assistance, the company has built a reputation for reliability and dedication.

Cooper’s employees – led by Daniel Tomlinson with the help of Wesley Stephens and Jacob Brown – generously donated their time and labor to install a new 2.5-ton unit, ensuring the facility remains comfortable for those who rely on its services.