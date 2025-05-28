From 4:25 to 4:20: Elrod’s electrifying performance in Huntsville Published 10:03 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Walker Elrod delivered a remarkable performance at the RunningLane Track Championships hosted at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville, Alabama, this past weekend, showcasing both speed and endurance. He shattered his 1600-meter personal best, improving from 4:25 to an impressive 4:20. With this achievement, he officially surpassed Bainbridge, Georgia’s fastest 1600-meter time—previously held by Poncherella Leonard at 4:22.9 in 2016.

Brittney Skiles Coleman, Elrod’s running coach since the eighth grade, had long awaited the race where he could truly test his mile-running potential, and this weekend provided the perfect opportunity for him to thrive. He ran strong splits of 64, 64, 66, and 65, demonstrating his consistency and strength. In running, a split refers to the time it takes to complete a segment of a specific distance.

Despite racing the 3,200-meter the night before, Skiles believes he has even greater potential when fully rested, aiming for times of 9:10 in the 3,200 and 4:18 in the 1,600-meter.

A factor in Elrod’s success is the support of his strength and conditioning coach, Heather Smith, who has played a key role in honing his lower-body power, mobility, running technique corrections, and durability. Together, Skiles Coleman and Smith have optimized his training, pushing him to excel to the next level.

Now, Elrod is preparing for his final national competition in Cleveland, Ohio, at the elite Music City Distance Carnival. This race will serve as a high-stakes test before he heads to Flagstaff, Arizona, for his third summer of altitude training at 7,000 feet—an essential step for boosting endurance. Flagstaff remains a prime destination for dedicated athletes, including Olympians and those passionate about track training.