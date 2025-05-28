Published 10:19 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Jeff Maxwell, Jr., 78, of Donalsonville, passed away Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kent Barwick officiating. Interment will be at Lynn Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.bryantfuneralga.com. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.stjude.org/give

Jefferson Davis Maxwell, Jr. was born July 24, 1946, in Donalsonville, GA, the son of Jefferson, Sr. & Allie Parker Maxwell. After high school, Jeff enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country. Though he lived in Southwest Georgia his entire life, Jeff traveled the roads as a truck driver. He spent seventeen years hauling for WalMart. Jeff was a Christian by faith.

A man with a plan, and Jeff’s plan was usually “whatever Miss Bessie said.” He loved the outdoors especially when he hosted his children, grandchildren, and their friends on adventures. The good stories usually included trips hunting (dove or deer) or fishing. While the details were sometimes shady, the results were always the same: a good time was had by all.

Back home, Jeff tended the farm and did a little gardening. His flower beds seemed to be welcoming you in for a visit, and the vegetables from the garden were shared as a treat for your time. Jeff was a talented musician, playing the harmonica, piano, mandolin, and guitar. With his sense of humor, you can hear him saying, “Wrote a little about it. Wanna hear it?” as he fired off the impromptu lyrics detailing an adventure.

Survivors include his children, Jeremiah Maxwell (Stephanie) of Florence, KY, Clint Odom (Reeca) of Ripley, MS, and Kathy Odom Haley (Don) of Donalsonville; his daughter-in-law, Pam Odom of Bainbridge; his grandchildren, Kyle & Katie, Bryan & Jen, Eric & Kayla, Seth & Alicia, and Grady; numerous great-and great-great-grandchildren; and his brother, Bobby Maxwell of Denver, CO. In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Bessie Bland Ambra, and his son, Doug Odom.

Bryant Funeral Home, located at 105 N. Florida Street, is assisting the family with arrangements. (229-246-3321)